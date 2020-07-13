Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 AM

3 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Zebulon, NC

Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
15 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,044
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
103 Leighann Ridge Ln
103 Leighann Ridge Lane, Rolesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1755 sqft
Former end unit model home in desirable Granite Ridge has upgrades throughout! Open floorplan, FR w/stone FP, Kit w/island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite counters, & tile backsplash. Lg. master w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet.

