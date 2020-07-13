Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving tennis court

Your introduction to a lifestyle of ease begins with a home already complete with every necessity _ and unexpected distinction.Highland Oaks offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with fully appointed kitchens, dining areas and walk-in closets. Wood burning fireplaces, and breakfast bars are also available.The neighborhood is great for commuters with Interstate 40, US Route 421, US Route 52 and Hanes Mall Boulevard close by. Your community is surrounded by some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Winston-Salem. Downtown and other major employment centers are just a few minutes from Highland Oaks. There are multiple parks and outdoor recreation areas in the neighborhood, such as the 1,100 acre Tanglewood Park and Bolton Park, which is perfect for enjoying the weekend. This premier location puts many local attractions within your grasp.