Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:59 PM

Highland Oaks

700 Walnut Forest Dr · (336) 652-3727
Location

700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2970I · Avail. Sep 15

$699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 2881I · Avail. Sep 22

$769

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 740G · Avail. Sep 15

$769

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2990E · Avail. now

$819

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

Unit 3010E · Avail. Aug 18

$819

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 843 sqft

Unit 2990K · Avail. now

$844

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
Your introduction to a lifestyle of ease begins with a home already complete with every necessity _ and unexpected distinction.Highland Oaks offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with fully appointed kitchens, dining areas and walk-in closets. Wood burning fireplaces, and breakfast bars are also available.The neighborhood is great for commuters with Interstate 40, US Route 421, US Route 52 and Hanes Mall Boulevard close by. Your community is surrounded by some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment options in Winston-Salem. Downtown and other major employment centers are just a few minutes from Highland Oaks. There are multiple parks and outdoor recreation areas in the neighborhood, such as the 1,100 acre Tanglewood Park and Bolton Park, which is perfect for enjoying the weekend. This premier location puts many local attractions within your grasp.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $10 trash fee; $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Aggressive breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highland Oaks have any available units?
Highland Oaks has 14 units available starting at $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does Highland Oaks have?
Some of Highland Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Highland Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highland Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Highland Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Highland Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Highland Oaks offers parking.
Does Highland Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highland Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Highland Oaks has a pool.
Does Highland Oaks have accessible units?
No, Highland Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Highland Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highland Oaks has units with dishwashers.
