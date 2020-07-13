/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:21 AM
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Thomasville, NC
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
113 Council Street
113 Council Street, Thomasville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
1064 sqft
Welcome to 113 Council Street! This three bedroom home features stainless steel kitchen appliances, new flooring, fresh paint and more! Enjoy a cozy fire in the brick lined fireplace and a sizable back deck makes this home perfect for back yard
Results within 5 miles of Thomasville
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Eastchester Ridge
2120 Chester Ridge Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually will receive waived application and admin fees! Call or message to reach our leasing team today for details.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Fox Hollow
177 W Hartley Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1176 sqft
Fox Hollow Apartment Homes has everything to accommodate your busy lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Laurel Oak Ranch
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1413 Madison Ave
1413 Madison Street, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1160 sqft
1413 Madison Ave Available 08/15/20 - ALL BRICK HOME! Cozy 3 bed/2 bath home! Property is in close proximity to many amenities that the city of High Point has to offer with a quick trip to Greensboro as well! (RLNE5917329)
Results within 10 miles of Thomasville
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
8 Units Available
Chatham Wood
856 Lakecrest Ave, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$724
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chatham Wood in High Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
25 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$958
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
26 Units Available
Palladium Park
3902 Pallas Way, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,002
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1443 sqft
Oversized floor plans, with walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups and granite counters. Utility packages allow for all-in-one rent payment. Pool, gym and media theater. Surrounded by shopping center full of restaurants, stores and multi-screen cinema.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Highbrook Apartments
5080 Samet Dr, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$826
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom units, this community is just a stone's throw from Palladium Shopping Center. Amenities include open floor plans, vaulted ceilings, modern kitchens and triple French doors.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
1 Unit Available
Mason Manor
122 Northgate Ct, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
852 sqft
Mason Manor apartments are conveniently located in High Point ,NC and are close to shopping centers, restaurants, schools, major highways, daycare within walking distance .
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakview Estates
3420 Corvair Dr
3420 Corvair Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1919 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch style home in High Point! - Upgraded home just a few blocks from Oak Hallow Lake, and minutes from easy access to 74.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Fairview Dr A
212 Fairview Dr, Lexington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
1200 sqft
2 BR Duplex near downtown - Property Id: 45264 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/45264 Property Id 45264 (RLNE5895058)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
521 E 1st St EXT
521 E 1st Street Ext, Lexington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1026 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Home near Downtown Lexington! - Appointment by email only. Don't miss out on this newly renovated 2 BR | 2 BA home located within walking distance of downtown Lexington.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3615 Running Cedar Trail
3615 Running Cedar Trail, High Point, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2668 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BED 2.5 BATH HOUSE FOR RENT! - This single-family home is located at 3615 Running Cedar Trl, High Point, NC. 3615 Running Cedar Trl is in High Point, NC and in ZIP code 27265. This property has 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
1611 Waverly Street
1611 Waverly Street, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1604 sqft
This Great High Point Home Will Not Last Long! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has just recently been updated to include new appliances, new flooring, upgraded paint and lighting! Snatch this one up today with an approved application and paid
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Colony Park
2920 Sussex Dr.
2920 Sussex Drive, High Point, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1650 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch Style Home in Great Jamestown Neighborhood - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath One level Ranch Style Home on quiet street in Jamestown. Huge living room w/ fireplace and cozy fireplace seat.