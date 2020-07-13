/
pet friendly apartments
75 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Clemmons, NC
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2313 Terra Stone Ct. Unit C
2313 Terra Stone Court, Clemmons, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
Great 3 level condo in Clemmons area - Great 3 level condo in convenient location to Clemmons and i40, 2 bed with large den in basement. 2.5 baths. Large rooms, gas fireplace, deck and lower level porch. neighborhood pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waterford
100 Montauk Ct.
100 Montauk Court, Clemmons, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2250 sqft
Great home in popular Clemmons - Beautiful home with open floorplan, Master on the main level. 2 Bedrooms and 2 bonus rooms upstairs (could be used for 4th bedroom and office.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6981 Hanesbrook Circle #101
6981 Hanesbrook Circle, Clemmons, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1342 sqft
6981 Hanesbrook Circle #101 Available 06/01/20 Clemmons-3 bedroom 1st floor condo - Clemmons-1st floor unit This condo is convenient to Doctor's, restaurants and shopping. . It can be a three bedroom or two bedroom with an office.
Results within 1 mile of Clemmons
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
Bermuda Run
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
Results within 5 miles of Clemmons
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
13 Units Available
South Fork
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,021
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
30 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
13 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
14 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$699
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Mount Tabor
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$723
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Atwood Acres
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Village
225 Olde Vineyard Ct.
225 Olde Vineyard Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1188 sqft
SPRING INTO SAVINGS!!! - (RLNE3951848)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
British Woods
2240 Sunderland Road 61-N
2240 Sunderland Road, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
British Woods Condo available! - Nice upper level condo with newer carpet and other upgrades! Condo has large living areas plus indoor storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Fork
138 Gordon Dr. SW
138 S Gordon Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
742 sqft
138 Gordon Dr. SW Available 07/15/20 Great home convenient to everything - Cottage located just off Country Club. Quick access to Silas Creek, hospitals and Hanes Mall area. Freshly painted, new lighting, new kitchen cabinets, HW flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1945 Morgan Trace Drive
1945 Morgan Trce Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
- Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1680901?source=marketing (RLNE4656860)
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Salem Woods
570 Foxcroft Drive
570 Foxcroft Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1430 sqft
Located just a few miles from I-40 sits this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! We have just given this home the TLC that it deserves! Lots of space, plenty of yard, and a spacious kitchen! Secure this home today with an approved application and
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
4979 Ampthill Lane
4979 Ampthill Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1800 sqft
Wyngate Village-3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story town home in Wyngate Village. Brand new carpeting through out entire second level. The loft on 2nd floor is being converted to a 3rd bedroom.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1150 Augustine Heights Drive
1150 Augustine Heights Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1508 sqft
Wyngate Village-2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with office - -Bermuda Floor Plan- 2 story-2 bedroom, 2.5 baths with an office approx 1508 Sq Feet. Plantation shutters throughout. Beautiful stone gas fireplace. Large open kitchen with granite.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
South Fork
245 Guinevere Court
245 Guinevere Court, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1792 sqft
This great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located right off of Silas Creek Parkway in the unique "Robinhood" themed area of Winston-Salem! Home offers a bedroom on the main level, large living room and kitchen with upgraded appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Sted
205 Pawley Avenue
205 Pawley Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1393 sqft
205 Pawley Avenue Available 07/20/20 Happy Townhome! New rental rate! - Fantastic end unit ! Soaring two-story great room opens to second floor loft.
Results within 10 miles of Clemmons
Last updated July 13 at 07:47am
18 Units Available
Town and Country Estates
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$646
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
830 sqft
This secluded community has two stocked fishing lakes, a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park. It's also just seconds from the Reynolda Manor Shopping Center. Apartments are furnished and feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
12 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$920
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
965 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
60 Units Available
Westend
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
9 Units Available
Windsor Estates
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$664
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
929 sqft
Hunt Club Apartments in Winston Salem offers one and two bedroom apartment homes.
