4981 Wyngate Village Dr.

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage & Community Pool In Wyngate Villages - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. Great location. Right off Jonestown Rd. Convenient to Hanes Mall Blvd and Interstate 40. Hardwood floors in living area. Living room has a gas fireplace. Kitchen opens into dining area. Office on main level. Large master bedroom has tray ceilings and three windows that over look the pool. Master bath has double vanity. Private fenced in patio.



Includes access to community pool.



Pets allowed but conditional.



(RLNE5820891)