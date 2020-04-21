4981 Wyngate Village Dr.

4981 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage & Community Pool In Wyngate Villages - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. Great location. Right off Jonestown Rd. Convenient to Hanes Mall Blvd and Interstate 40. Hardwood floors in living area. Living room has a gas fireplace. Kitchen opens into dining area. Office on main level. Large master bedroom has tray ceilings and three windows that over look the pool. Master bath has double vanity. Private fenced in patio.
Includes access to community pool.
Pets allowed but conditional.
(RLNE5820891)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)