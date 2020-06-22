495 Burkes Crossing Dr

Amenities

Large, Executive-Style Home with Basement - Spacious 1.5 story home with approx 3200 sq.ft....4 or 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with the impressive master suite on the 1st floor. The gorgeous house also features a basement, front porch and fenced backyard. There are so many nice features and amenities such as hardwood flooring, gas logs, wet bar, butler pantry, plantation shutters, granite counter tops.....the list goes on and on. Interior just painted. Popular location off of Peacehaven.



(RLNE3820099)