Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

495 Burkes Crossing Dr

495 Burkes Crossing Drive · (336) 497-4134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

495 Burkes Crossing Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27104
Peace Haven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 495 Burkes Crossing Dr · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large, Executive-Style Home with Basement - Spacious 1.5 story home with approx 3200 sq.ft....4 or 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with the impressive master suite on the 1st floor. The gorgeous house also features a basement, front porch and fenced backyard. There are so many nice features and amenities such as hardwood flooring, gas logs, wet bar, butler pantry, plantation shutters, granite counter tops.....the list goes on and on. Interior just painted. Popular location off of Peacehaven.

(RLNE3820099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 495 Burkes Crossing Dr have any available units?
495 Burkes Crossing Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
Is 495 Burkes Crossing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
495 Burkes Crossing Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 495 Burkes Crossing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 495 Burkes Crossing Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 495 Burkes Crossing Dr offer parking?
No, 495 Burkes Crossing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 495 Burkes Crossing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 495 Burkes Crossing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 495 Burkes Crossing Dr have a pool?
No, 495 Burkes Crossing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 495 Burkes Crossing Dr have accessible units?
No, 495 Burkes Crossing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 495 Burkes Crossing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 495 Burkes Crossing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 495 Burkes Crossing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 495 Burkes Crossing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
