Amenities

pool air conditioning tennis court

3BR/2.5BA Sherwood West townhome with plenty of trees behind the unit making a wonderful tranquil setting, nice butler pantry area at kitchen, livingroom; Master suite with full bathroom. Heat pump with central A/C. Pool and tennis complex available to tenant at no additional cost.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.