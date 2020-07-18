3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home w/ Fenced In Backyard - Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home off Clemmonsville Rd near HWY 52. Convenient to Interstate 40 and downtown Winston Salem. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted walls and trim. Kitchen includes fridge and oven. Updated bathroom. Large fenced in backyard with storage building and concrete patio.
Electric central heat and air and electric hot water. Washer and dryer connections.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5895289)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3642 Yale Ave have any available units?
3642 Yale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.