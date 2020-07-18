All apartments in Winston-Salem
3642 Yale Ave
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

3642 Yale Ave

3642 Yale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3642 Yale Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Weston

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home w/ Fenced In Backyard - Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home off Clemmonsville Rd near HWY 52. Convenient to Interstate 40 and downtown Winston Salem. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted walls and trim. Kitchen includes fridge and oven. Updated bathroom. Large fenced in backyard with storage building and concrete patio.

Electric central heat and air and electric hot water.
Washer and dryer connections.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5895289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3642 Yale Ave have any available units?
3642 Yale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winston-Salem, NC.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 3642 Yale Ave have?
Some of 3642 Yale Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3642 Yale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3642 Yale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3642 Yale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3642 Yale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3642 Yale Ave offer parking?
No, 3642 Yale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3642 Yale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3642 Yale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3642 Yale Ave have a pool?
No, 3642 Yale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3642 Yale Ave have accessible units?
No, 3642 Yale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3642 Yale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3642 Yale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
