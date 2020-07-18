3642 Yale Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home w/ Fenced In Backyard - Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home off Clemmonsville Rd near HWY 52. Convenient to Interstate 40 and downtown Winston Salem. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted walls and trim. Kitchen includes fridge and oven. Updated bathroom. Large fenced in backyard with storage building and concrete patio.



Electric central heat and air and electric hot water.

Washer and dryer connections.



No Cats Allowed



