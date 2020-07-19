2812 N Glenn Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1,460 sq ft bungalow style home has recently been updated with fresh paint, new carpeting and vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen features new appliances. Entertain family and guests on the rear deck and yard or front screened in porch. Home is conveniently located within minutes of Wake Forest University, BB&T Field and more. Schedule a showing to see if this is your next home.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**