Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:37 PM

2812 N Glenn Ave

2812 Glenn Avenue North · (877) 751-1677
Location

2812 Glenn Avenue North, Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Greenway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$991

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1460 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1,460 sq ft bungalow style home has recently been updated with fresh paint, new carpeting and vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen features new appliances. Entertain family and guests on the rear deck and yard or front screened in porch. Home is conveniently located within minutes of Wake Forest University, BB&T Field and more. Schedule a showing to see if this is your next home.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2812 N Glenn Ave have any available units?
2812 N Glenn Ave has a unit available for $991 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 2812 N Glenn Ave have?
Some of 2812 N Glenn Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2812 N Glenn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2812 N Glenn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2812 N Glenn Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2812 N Glenn Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2812 N Glenn Ave offer parking?
No, 2812 N Glenn Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2812 N Glenn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2812 N Glenn Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2812 N Glenn Ave have a pool?
No, 2812 N Glenn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2812 N Glenn Ave have accessible units?
No, 2812 N Glenn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2812 N Glenn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2812 N Glenn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
