2421 Eagle Creek Court #101

HILLCREST TOWNE CENTER! - Great community, excellent location! Main level 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Great room floorplan, kitchen island, all SS appliances. Almost brand new! Wood floors in foyer, great room and hallway. Tons of closet space, plus outside storage off the patio. French doors to the patio. Secured hallway entrance, plus security system. Community has pool and clubhouse. Only offered for a month-to-month lease.



Directions: west on Stratford Road past Hanes Mall Blvd., right on Hillcrest Center Drive, first right to Eagle Creek.



(RLNE2424332)