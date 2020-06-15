All apartments in Winston-Salem
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:50 AM

2421 Eagle Creek Court #101

2421 Eagle Creek Court · (336) 727-8600
Location

2421 Eagle Creek Court, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2421 Eagle Creek Court #101 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
HILLCREST TOWNE CENTER! - Great community, excellent location! Main level 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Great room floorplan, kitchen island, all SS appliances. Almost brand new! Wood floors in foyer, great room and hallway. Tons of closet space, plus outside storage off the patio. French doors to the patio. Secured hallway entrance, plus security system. Community has pool and clubhouse. Only offered for a month-to-month lease.

Directions: west on Stratford Road past Hanes Mall Blvd., right on Hillcrest Center Drive, first right to Eagle Creek.

(RLNE2424332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Eagle Creek Court #101 have any available units?
2421 Eagle Creek Court #101 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 Eagle Creek Court #101 have?
Some of 2421 Eagle Creek Court #101's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Eagle Creek Court #101 currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Eagle Creek Court #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Eagle Creek Court #101 pet-friendly?
No, 2421 Eagle Creek Court #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 2421 Eagle Creek Court #101 offer parking?
No, 2421 Eagle Creek Court #101 does not offer parking.
Does 2421 Eagle Creek Court #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Eagle Creek Court #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Eagle Creek Court #101 have a pool?
Yes, 2421 Eagle Creek Court #101 has a pool.
Does 2421 Eagle Creek Court #101 have accessible units?
No, 2421 Eagle Creek Court #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Eagle Creek Court #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 Eagle Creek Court #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
