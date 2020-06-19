All apartments in Winston-Salem
2302 Redbud Lane
2302 Redbud Lane

2302 Redbud Lane · (877) 751-1677
Location

2302 Redbud Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Polo Acres

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jun 20

$859

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated and waiting for a new resident, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home nestled in Winston-Salem, NC is a perfect slice of old and new. Featuring new flooring, fresh paint, new kitchen counters, matching stainless steel kitchen appliances and more! Close to shopping, restaurants, Wake Forest University- perfect for students! Nearby highway access.

Schedule a self guided tour today! Call us at 877.751.1677.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Redbud Lane have any available units?
2302 Redbud Lane has a unit available for $859 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
Is 2302 Redbud Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Redbud Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Redbud Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2302 Redbud Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2302 Redbud Lane offer parking?
No, 2302 Redbud Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2302 Redbud Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 Redbud Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Redbud Lane have a pool?
No, 2302 Redbud Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2302 Redbud Lane have accessible units?
No, 2302 Redbud Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Redbud Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 Redbud Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 Redbud Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 Redbud Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
