Winston-Salem, NC
2240 Sunderland Road 61-N
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2240 Sunderland Road 61-N

2240 Sunderland Road · (336) 727-8600
Location

2240 Sunderland Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
British Woods

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2240 Sunderland Road 61-N · Avail. Jul 1

$895

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
2240 Sunderland Road 61-N Available 07/01/20 British Woods Condo available! - Nice upper level condo with newer carpet and other upgrades! Condo has large living areas plus indoor storage. Living room, dining room kitchen with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, storage off kitchen with washer/dryer connections. Master bedroom has his/her closets and full private bath. Extra storage with large hall closet. Heat pump for central heat/air. Water/sewer/storm water included. Tenant pays electricity. Unit include use of the pool, playground, picnic area, basketball and tennis areas. $895.00 per month with one year lease.

(RLNE2200280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2240 Sunderland Road 61-N have any available units?
2240 Sunderland Road 61-N has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
What amenities does 2240 Sunderland Road 61-N have?
Some of 2240 Sunderland Road 61-N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2240 Sunderland Road 61-N currently offering any rent specials?
2240 Sunderland Road 61-N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 Sunderland Road 61-N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2240 Sunderland Road 61-N is pet friendly.
Does 2240 Sunderland Road 61-N offer parking?
No, 2240 Sunderland Road 61-N does not offer parking.
Does 2240 Sunderland Road 61-N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 Sunderland Road 61-N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 Sunderland Road 61-N have a pool?
Yes, 2240 Sunderland Road 61-N has a pool.
Does 2240 Sunderland Road 61-N have accessible units?
No, 2240 Sunderland Road 61-N does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 Sunderland Road 61-N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2240 Sunderland Road 61-N has units with dishwashers.
