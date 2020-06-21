Amenities

2240 Sunderland Road 61-N Available 07/01/20 British Woods Condo available! - Nice upper level condo with newer carpet and other upgrades! Condo has large living areas plus indoor storage. Living room, dining room kitchen with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, storage off kitchen with washer/dryer connections. Master bedroom has his/her closets and full private bath. Extra storage with large hall closet. Heat pump for central heat/air. Water/sewer/storm water included. Tenant pays electricity. Unit include use of the pool, playground, picnic area, basketball and tennis areas. $895.00 per month with one year lease.



(RLNE2200280)