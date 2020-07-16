All apartments in Winston-Salem
207 Piccadilly Drive
207 Piccadilly Drive

207 Piccadilly Drive · (336) 773-9258 ext. 258
Location

207 Piccadilly Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27104
South Fork

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 207 Piccadilly Drive · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1193 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Convenient location-Off Country Club Road-3 bedroom, 15 minutes from Wake Forest University and hospitals..1.5 bath home with basment - Country Club Road Area-One level home with basement, 3 bedrooms, large kitchen with brand new flooring. and tons of storage.,1.5 bath home approx 1193 square feet. hardwood floors on main level and laminate in kitchen and baths.Large back yard with large area to entertain. New HVAC unit and new roof in 2020. Landscaping Included .New counter tops in kitchen. Very nicely updated! Call today for a viewing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Piccadilly Drive have any available units?
207 Piccadilly Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
Is 207 Piccadilly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
207 Piccadilly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Piccadilly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 207 Piccadilly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winston-Salem.
Does 207 Piccadilly Drive offer parking?
No, 207 Piccadilly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 207 Piccadilly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Piccadilly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Piccadilly Drive have a pool?
No, 207 Piccadilly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 207 Piccadilly Drive have accessible units?
No, 207 Piccadilly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Piccadilly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Piccadilly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Piccadilly Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 Piccadilly Drive has units with air conditioning.
