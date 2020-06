Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

A Wonderful Home in West End - This spacious home on Glade Street is convenient to downtown, shopping and parks.



It features 4 bedrooms upstairs and master bedroom on the main level.



Walk-in closets.



Open floor plan with wood floors throughout.



Built in book cases in living-room and den.



Spacious kitchen with ample counter space.



Appliances include refrigerator, double wall ovens and dishwasher.



House is equipped with central heat and oil furnace.



Well shaded back yard.



Three spaces of off-street parking.



Pets allowed with fee, breed and size restrictions do apply. Pet Screening provided by PetScreening.com



Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday through Friday. We will be glad to answer any questions that you may have. We can make arrangements for you to see the home as well.



(336) 722-6133

T. E. Johnson & Sons Property Management



Beware of Scams- we will never ask you to wire money.



