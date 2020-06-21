Rent Calculator
Wilson, NC
204 Raleigh Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
204 Raleigh Road
204 Raleigh Road North
·
No Longer Available
Location
204 Raleigh Road North, Wilson, NC 27893
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
204 Raleigh Road Available 07/10/20 204 Raleigh Road - Lovely historic home on Raleigh Road with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, small office/living area in addition to living room, large front porch and shed!
NO PETS
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5828771)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 204 Raleigh Road have any available units?
204 Raleigh Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wilson, NC
.
Is 204 Raleigh Road currently offering any rent specials?
204 Raleigh Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Raleigh Road pet-friendly?
No, 204 Raleigh Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wilson
.
Does 204 Raleigh Road offer parking?
No, 204 Raleigh Road does not offer parking.
Does 204 Raleigh Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Raleigh Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Raleigh Road have a pool?
No, 204 Raleigh Road does not have a pool.
Does 204 Raleigh Road have accessible units?
No, 204 Raleigh Road does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Raleigh Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Raleigh Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Raleigh Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Raleigh Road does not have units with air conditioning.
