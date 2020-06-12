/
3 bedroom apartments
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wilson, NC
Thornberry Park
3701 Ashbrook Dr NW, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1450 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments offer various floor plans, modern kitchens, W/D hookups and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, volleyball court and bike storage. Easy access to I-95 and I-795.
Brookside Manor
1106 Courtland Drive
1106 Courtland Drive Northwest, Wilson, NC
1106 Courtland Drive Available 07/10/20 1106 Courtland Drive - This home has tons of space, including kitchen open to great room, formal living room, dining room, double garage and large deck overlooking backyard! NO PETS No Pets
Batts Farm
2825 Canal Drive
2825 Canal Drive Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1242 sqft
2825 Canal Drive Available 07/08/20 2825 Canal Drive - Great Batts Farm home with 3 bedrooms, detached storage shed, and fenced backyard! NO REFRIGERATOR Pets allowed. Number and type of pets will be at owners discretion.
204 Raleigh Road
204 Raleigh Road North, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$875
1827 sqft
204 Raleigh Road Available 07/10/20 204 Raleigh Road - Lovely historic home on Raleigh Road with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, small office/living area in addition to living room, large front porch and shed! NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5828771)
Wescott Village
3515 Providence Lane
3515 Providence Lane Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1377 sqft
3515 Providence Lane - Great 3 bedroom home with spacious kitchen, vaulted ceilings and fenced backyard! Pets allowed. Number and type of pets will be at owners discretion.
Whitehall
3102 Welford Place
3102 Welford Place, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1804 sqft
3102 Welford Place Available 08/07/20 3102 Welford Place - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Whitehall subdivision with beautiful finishes! Granite countertops, vinyl plank floors, carpet in bedrooms and tile in bathrooms, soaking tub, full 2-car garage
Chestnut Hills
2508 Canal Drive
2508 Canal Drive Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1724 sqft
2508 Canal Drive - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath with formal living room, den/dining area, bonus den, 2-car carport and large wired utility shed! Lots of new updates: new flooring, new countertops, and so much more! NO REFRIGERATOR NO PETS Felt pads
Cavalier Terrace
1702 Anderson Street
1702 Anderson Street Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1210 sqft
1702 Anderson Street - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Cavalier Terrace with dining room and storage garage! Pets allowed. Number and type of pets will be at owners discretion.
3206 Grapevine Court
3206 Grapevine Court, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1294 sqft
3206 Grapevine Court Available 07/10/20 3206 Grapevine Court - 3 bedroom, 2 bath NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5756219)
Woodridge West
3603 Ashford Drive
3603 Ashford Northwest Drive, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1485 sqft
3603 Ashford Drive - FABULOUS 3 bedroom new construction home! Granite countertops, plank floors, fenced backyard, 2-car garage and much more! Pets allowed. Number and type of pets will be at owners discretion.
Stoneybrook Farm
3408 Stoneybrook Drive
3408 Stoneybrook Road Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1758 sqft
3408 Stoneybrook Drive Available 06/10/20 3408 Stoneybrook Drive - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with refinished hardwoods, fenced yard, dining room, gas logs in living room (must be serviced and maintained by tenant) and so much more! Gast Heat Electric
3604 Ashford Drive
3604 Ashford Northwest Drive, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
3604 Ashford Drive Available 06/10/20 3604 Ashford Drive - Fantastic new construction with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, beautiful finishes, gas fireplace, back patio and fenced backyard! Pets allowed.
Jetstream Park
4009 Eclipse Way
4009 Eclipse Northwest Way, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1350 sqft
4009 Eclipse Way Available 06/09/20 4009 Eclipse Way - Fantactic 3 bedroom home in Lantern Square on cul-de-sac lot with gas logs and formal dining area! Pets allowed. Number and type of pets will be at owners discretion.
2705 Barkley Drive
2705 Barkley Road Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1228 sqft
2705 Barkley Drive - Cottage style 3 bedroom, 2 bath new construction home with beautiful finishes and large open great room and dining area! NO PETS NO Security Deposit Required with 2 year lease *one year lease term option WITH security
Cavalier Terrace
403 Mount Vernon Drive Northwest
403 Mount Vernon Drive Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
2801 sqft
Classic home in quiet Wilson neighborhood. Beautiful refinished hardwoods throughout highlights the beauty of this home.
Results within 10 miles of Wilson
8531 Braswell Lane
8531 Braswell Lane, Wilson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE5733162)