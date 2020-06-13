Apartment List
/
NC
/
wilson
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wilson, NC

Finding an apartment in Wilson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 12:36am
38 Units Available
Thornberry Park
3701 Ashbrook Dr NW, Wilson, NC
1 Bedroom
$973
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1450 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments offer various floor plans, modern kitchens, W/D hookups and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, volleyball court and bike storage. Easy access to I-95 and I-795.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Wescott Village
1 Unit Available
3520 Wescott Drive Northwest
3520 Wescott Drive Northwest, Wilson, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1455 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cavalier Terrace
1 Unit Available
1702 Anderson Street
1702 Anderson Street Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1210 sqft
1702 Anderson Street - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Cavalier Terrace with dining room and storage garage! Pets allowed. Number and type of pets will be at owners discretion.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodridge West
1 Unit Available
3603 Ashford Drive
3603 Ashford Northwest Drive, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1485 sqft
3603 Ashford Drive - FABULOUS 3 bedroom new construction home! Granite countertops, plank floors, fenced backyard, 2-car garage and much more! Pets allowed. Number and type of pets will be at owners discretion.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Montclair
1 Unit Available
1402 Corbett Avenue
1402 Corbett Avenue North, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1096 sqft
1402 Corbett Avenue Available 07/08/20 1402 Corbett Avenue - This home has a large laundry room, eat-in kitchen and a large fenced in backyard Pets allowed. Number and type of pets will be at owners discretion.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Batts Farm
1 Unit Available
2825 Canal Drive
2825 Canal Drive Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1242 sqft
2825 Canal Drive Available 07/08/20 2825 Canal Drive - Great Batts Farm home with 3 bedrooms, detached storage shed, and fenced backyard! NO REFRIGERATOR Pets allowed. Number and type of pets will be at owners discretion.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wescott Village
1 Unit Available
3515 Providence Lane
3515 Providence Lane Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1377 sqft
3515 Providence Lane - Great 3 bedroom home with spacious kitchen, vaulted ceilings and fenced backyard! Pets allowed. Number and type of pets will be at owners discretion.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whitehall
1 Unit Available
3102 Welford Place
3102 Welford Place, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1804 sqft
3102 Welford Place Available 08/07/20 3102 Welford Place - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Whitehall subdivision with beautiful finishes! Granite countertops, vinyl plank floors, carpet in bedrooms and tile in bathrooms, soaking tub, full 2-car garage

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3604 Ashford Drive
3604 Ashford Northwest Drive, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
3604 Ashford Drive Available 06/10/20 3604 Ashford Drive - Fantastic new construction with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, beautiful finishes, gas fireplace, back patio and fenced backyard! Pets allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Jetstream Park
1 Unit Available
4009 Eclipse Way
4009 Eclipse Northwest Way, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1350 sqft
4009 Eclipse Way Available 06/09/20 4009 Eclipse Way - Fantactic 3 bedroom home in Lantern Square on cul-de-sac lot with gas logs and formal dining area! Pets allowed. Number and type of pets will be at owners discretion.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wilson, NC

Finding an apartment in Wilson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Wilson 3 BedroomsWilson Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCGreenville, NCWake Forest, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCGoldsboro, NC
Clayton, NCKnightdale, NCFuquay-Varina, NCButner, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCRoanoke Rapids, NC
Winterville, NCSmithfield, NCWashington, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCMount Olive, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Pitt Community CollegeSoutheastern Baptist Theological Seminary
Duke University