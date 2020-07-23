/
/
wilson county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:32 AM
41 Apartments for rent in Wilson County, NC📍
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
16 Units Available
Thornberry Park
3701 Ashbrook Dr NW, Wilson, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,076
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,268
1450 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments offer various floor plans, modern kitchens, W/D hookups and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, volleyball court and bike storage. Easy access to I-95 and I-795.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
311 Daniel Street
311 Daniel Street West, Wilson, NC
Studio
$795
- (RLNE5970495)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3611 Ashford Drive
3611 Ashford Northwest Drive, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1479 sqft
3611 Ashford Drive Available 09/09/20 3611 Ashford Drive - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with vinyl plank flooring, gas log fireplace, 2-car garage and much more! NO PETS ELECTRIC HEAT No Pets Allowed (RLNE5901106)
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brandons Run
2503 Stedman Dr.
2503 Stedman Drive, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1201 sqft
2503 Stedman Dr. Available 08/07/20 2503 Stedman Drive - Cute ranch style home with 3 bedroom and 2 baths located just off of Batts Farm subdivision! NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5899207)
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2403 Wooten Blvd Suite H
2403 Wooten Boulevard Southwest, Wilson, NC
Studio
$575
860 sqft
2403 Wooten Blvd Suite H - Great upstairs commercial unit! 2 year minimum lease term **Rent is $575/month for first year and $625/month starting second year of term NO PETS **Tenant required to obtain necessary signage for building/unit at
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Whitehall
3102 Welford Place
3102 Welford Place, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1605 sqft
3102 Welford Place Available 08/07/20 3102 Welford Place - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Whitehall subdivision with beautiful finishes! Granite countertops, vinyl plank floors, carpet in bedrooms and tile in bathrooms, soaking tub, full 2-car garage
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3206 Grapevine Court
3206 Grapevine Court, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1294 sqft
3206 Grapevine Court - 3 bedroom, 2 bath NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5756219)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8531 Braswell Lane
8531 Braswell Lane, Wilson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE5733162)
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
215-D Nash Street
215 Nash St E, Wilson, NC
1 Bedroom
$800
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
215 Nash St Unit D- Nash Street Lofts - Contemporary Studio flat style unit at newly renovated Nash Street Lofts in the heart of downtown with hardwood floors and kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. ADA accessible..
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
8319 Hwy 42
8319 North Carolina Highway 42, Wilson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1571 sqft
Brick ranch home, with central heat/air, stove, fridge, dishwasher. Completely remodeled home with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, family room, and bonus room. Detached 1 car garage workshop with Window AC and gas heat. This property does not allow pets.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook Farm
3408 Stoneybrook Drive
3408 Stoneybrook Road Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1758 sqft
3408 Stoneybrook Drive Available 06/10/20 3408 Stoneybrook Drive - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with refinished hardwoods, fenced yard, dining room, gas logs in living room (must be serviced and maintained by tenant) and so much more! Gast Heat Electric
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
3604 Ashford Drive
3604 Ashford Northwest Drive, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
3604 Ashford Drive Available 06/10/20 3604 Ashford Drive - Fantastic new construction with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, beautiful finishes, gas fireplace, back patio and fenced backyard! Pets allowed.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Jetstream Park
4009 Eclipse Way
4009 Eclipse Northwest Way, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1350 sqft
4009 Eclipse Way Available 06/09/20 4009 Eclipse Way - Fantactic 3 bedroom home in Lantern Square on cul-de-sac lot with gas logs and formal dining area! Pets allowed. Number and type of pets will be at owners discretion.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2705 Barkley Drive
2705 Barkley Road Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1228 sqft
2705 Barkley Drive - Cottage style 3 bedroom, 2 bath new construction home with beautiful finishes and large open great room and dining area! NO PETS NO Security Deposit Required with 2 year lease *one year lease term option WITH security
1 of 30
Last updated March 5 at 01:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Cavalier Terrace
403 Mount Vernon Drive Northwest
403 Mount Vernon Drive Northwest, Wilson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
2801 sqft
Classic home in quiet Wilson neighborhood. Beautiful refinished hardwoods throughout highlights the beauty of this home.
Results within 5 miles of Wilson County
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2932 Old Wilson Rd.
2932 Old Wilson Road, Edgecombe County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
- (RLNE5820146)
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
400 Dexter Street
400 Dexter Street, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
841 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bed / 1 bath detached home with open living room & kitchen layout. Stove, refrigerator, and inside washer/dryer are included. Central HVAC with gas heat. No smokers. No pets. No Section 8 Accepted. Tenant pays for utilities.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1115 Russell Street
1115 Russell Street, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
undefined
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
506 Arrington Avenue - 510
506 Arrington Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
812 sqft
Beautifully renovated and spacious 2 bed / 1 bath with modern appliances, new flooring, new counter tops, new appliances, new bathroom vanity, tub, and toilet. Central heating & air and washer/dryer hook-up. On a quiet street close to amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Wilson County
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Hunters Park
Hampton Village - Rocky Mount
2443 Hurt Dr, Rocky Mount, NC
1 Bedroom
$685
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens, a porch/balcony and ceiling fans. Online payments for resident convenience. Easy access to I-95. Near Rocky Mount Sports Complex.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
110 South Howell Street
110 South Howell Street, Rocky Mount, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Freshly updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Rocky Mount. Old word charm with central heat and air. Large eat-in kitchen. Bonus office or play area. Washer and dryer hookups in mudroom off kitchen. Pics soon.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1616 Vernon Rd.
1616 Vernon Road, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$695
- (RLNE5980386)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3100 Amherst Rd.
3100 Amherst Road, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE5970494)
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
141 Irene Court
141 Irene Lane, Rocky Mount, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5930968)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Wilson County area include Craven Community College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, Meredith College, and North Carolina State University at Raleigh. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville, Cary, and Greenville have apartments for rent.
