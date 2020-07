Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished patio / balcony air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dogs allowed guest suite internet access media room pet friendly volleyball court cats allowed coffee bar on-site laundry parking shuffle board

If you have not already been to The Reserve at Forest Hills Apartment Homes to hang by the pool, play volleyball, or grill out by the lake, you have probably heard about it from friends. Conveniently located between downtown Wilmington, NC and UNCW campus, residents love how easy it is to pay our All-Inclusive Package including rent, power, water, cable, internet and washer/dryer. The spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes are well designed for sharing living space with roommates, while having personal space when you need it. Each home features intrusion alarms and Internet access, with garages and extra storage space also available. Take the hassle out of work in our 24-Hour WiFi Business Center, complete with computers and a printer. And when you need a break, try a movie selection from our DVD library or get a work out in our large, fully equipped fitness center. The Reserve at Forest Hills is everything you have heard and could ever want in a home.