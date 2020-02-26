All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like 915 Marstellar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
915 Marstellar Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

915 Marstellar Street

915 Marstellar Street · (910) 344-0467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

915 Marstellar Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 915 Marstellar Street · Avail. Jul 10

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
915 Marstellar Street Available 07/10/20 Downtown Wilmington - Marstellar - Immaculate SFH, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open plan living room / dining area and kitchen with hardwood floors,
All stainless steel appliances, new counter tops, new sinks & vanities in bathrooms, LPV floors in master bedroom and bathroom, freshly painted throughout, large utility cupboard with hook-ups, small back yard. Cute as a button !

SHOWINGS FROM JULY 1ST ONLY *****

NO SMOKING
NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4920879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Marstellar Street have any available units?
915 Marstellar Street has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 915 Marstellar Street currently offering any rent specials?
915 Marstellar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Marstellar Street pet-friendly?
No, 915 Marstellar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 915 Marstellar Street offer parking?
No, 915 Marstellar Street does not offer parking.
Does 915 Marstellar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Marstellar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Marstellar Street have a pool?
No, 915 Marstellar Street does not have a pool.
Does 915 Marstellar Street have accessible units?
No, 915 Marstellar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Marstellar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 Marstellar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 Marstellar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 Marstellar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 915 Marstellar Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

South Front Apartments
1400 S 2nd St
Wilmington, NC 28401
The Preserve at Pine Valley
3314 Wickslow Rd
Wilmington, NC 28412
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108
Wilmington, NC 28412
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct
Wilmington, NC 28412
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412
Overlook at River Place
14 Grace Street Ste 101
Wilmington, NC 28401
Chateau Terrace
1201 Columbus Circle
Wilmington, NC 28403
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street
Wilmington, NC 28401

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with PoolWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NC
Shallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NCSwansboro, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesHanover HeightsDry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
Devon ParkDowntown Wilmington

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity