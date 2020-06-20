809 Ann Street A

Amenities
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Great - all new 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 124477
All new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen, family room, upstairs of two family house, large back deck, fenced in yard, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, new HVAC unit, and across the street from a park and tennis courts. $1,200/month plus electric and water. Please call or text Jim @ 704-765-0770.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124477
Property Id 124477
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5804071)