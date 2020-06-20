All apartments in Wilmington
809 Ann Street A

809 Ann Street · (704) 654-0770
Location

809 Ann Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
The Bottom, Carolina Place & Old Wilmington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
tennis court
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Great - all new 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 124477

All new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen, family room, upstairs of two family house, large back deck, fenced in yard, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, new HVAC unit, and across the street from a park and tennis courts. $1,200/month plus electric and water. Please call or text Jim @ 704-765-0770.
Property Id 124477

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Ann Street A have any available units?
809 Ann Street A has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 809 Ann Street A have?
Some of 809 Ann Street A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Ann Street A currently offering any rent specials?
809 Ann Street A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Ann Street A pet-friendly?
No, 809 Ann Street A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 809 Ann Street A offer parking?
No, 809 Ann Street A does not offer parking.
Does 809 Ann Street A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 Ann Street A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Ann Street A have a pool?
No, 809 Ann Street A does not have a pool.
Does 809 Ann Street A have accessible units?
No, 809 Ann Street A does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Ann Street A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Ann Street A has units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Ann Street A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 809 Ann Street A has units with air conditioning.
