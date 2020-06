Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

235 N 26th St / SUPER CUTE - Super Cute 1942 home! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with great front porch. Located off Market St. Close to the YMCA, MLK and ILM. Home has all hardwood floors and new paint. New fridge with washer and dryer connection. Amazing fenced in backyard with burn pit and seperate storage building. Great for entertaining! Tenant would be responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Sorry no Students.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5625914)