Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range w/d hookup bathtub oven recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill media room package receiving on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby online portal

Forest Hills Apartments invites you to experience the southern charm of our beautiful apartment community in Wilmington, North Carolina. Nestled on 24.2 acres next to the intersection of Wrightsville Avenue and Colonial Drive, Forest Hills Apartments provides a peaceful retreat while still being the closest apartment community to historic downtown Wilmington riverfront.Ranging up to 1400 square feet, our one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes feature ample closet space as well as a fully-equipped kitchen. In addition, several of our kitchens and bathrooms have received modern makeovers.Our residents at Forest Hills Apartments enjoy our resort-style pool pavilion with sun deck, outdoor playground and 24-hour workout center. We also offer residential mail service, so that your mail comes straight to your front door. Break away from impersonal apartment living and find your new home at Forest Hills Apartments!