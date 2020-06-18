All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:22 PM

1500 W. Morning Dove Ct

1500 West Morning Dove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1500 West Morning Dove Circle, Wilmington, NC 28403
Rogersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Pointe Summerset Patio Home Near Wrightsville Beach - MOVE IN BY 7/1, TWO WEEKS FREE RENT FOR JULY. Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath brick 2 story patio home with 2 car garage. Open floor plan featuring a spacious living room with fireplace and sitting area. Large kitchen with granite counter-tops, breakfast nook and vaulted ceilings. Front yard is maintained by the HOA allowing tenants plenty of time to bike to Wrightsville Beach or take advantage of Mayfaire. Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet fees.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Lawn care provided by HOA except inner fenced courtyard area.

Please check our website to make sure the property is still available. Please go to www.upswilmington.com. If the property is listed it is available, if not, it has been rented.

After the property is viewed, there is an application process. We check credit (600 or above), background and rental history. Income is also verified to be at least two times the rent in gross monthly income.

Unlimited Property Solutions
5101 Dunlea Court - Suite 204B
Wilmington, NC 28405
(910) 900-7767
www.upswilmington.com

(RLNE2710942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 W. Morning Dove Ct have any available units?
1500 W. Morning Dove Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmington, NC.
What amenities does 1500 W. Morning Dove Ct have?
Some of 1500 W. Morning Dove Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 W. Morning Dove Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1500 W. Morning Dove Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 W. Morning Dove Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1500 W. Morning Dove Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 1500 W. Morning Dove Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1500 W. Morning Dove Ct does offer parking.
Does 1500 W. Morning Dove Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 W. Morning Dove Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 W. Morning Dove Ct have a pool?
No, 1500 W. Morning Dove Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1500 W. Morning Dove Ct have accessible units?
No, 1500 W. Morning Dove Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 W. Morning Dove Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 W. Morning Dove Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 W. Morning Dove Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 W. Morning Dove Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
