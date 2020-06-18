1500 W. Morning Dove Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Pointe Summerset Patio Home Near Wrightsville Beach - MOVE IN BY 7/1, TWO WEEKS FREE RENT FOR JULY. Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath brick 2 story patio home with 2 car garage. Open floor plan featuring a spacious living room with fireplace and sitting area. Large kitchen with granite counter-tops, breakfast nook and vaulted ceilings. Front yard is maintained by the HOA allowing tenants plenty of time to bike to Wrightsville Beach or take advantage of Mayfaire. Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet fees.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Lawn care provided by HOA except inner fenced courtyard area.



Please check our website to make sure the property is still available. Please go to www.upswilmington.com. If the property is listed it is available, if not, it has been rented.



After the property is viewed, there is an application process. We check credit (600 or above), background and rental history. Income is also verified to be at least two times the rent in gross monthly income.



Unlimited Property Solutions

5101 Dunlea Court - Suite 204B

Wilmington, NC 28405

(910) 900-7767

www.upswilmington.com



(RLNE2710942)