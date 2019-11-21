515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand new - almost never lived in Executive townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage located at back of complex. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan. Huge Kitchen Island with lots of beautiful granite counter tops . Plenty of 42" cabinets to store everything. Stainless appliances. Sweet master bedroom with nice bath and double shower heads. Extra storage closet on the main level. 2 miles to 485. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.