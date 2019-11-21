All apartments in Weddington
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:35 AM

515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B

515 Park Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Location

515 Park Meadows Dr, Weddington, NC 28104

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand new - almost never lived in Executive townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and a 1 car garage located at back of complex. Beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs. Spacious great room with dining area and sliding door to the patio out back. Open floor plan. Huge Kitchen Island with lots of beautiful granite counter tops . Plenty of 42" cabinets to store everything. Stainless appliances. Sweet master bedroom with nice bath and double shower heads. Extra storage closet on the main level. 2 miles to 485. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B have any available units?
515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weddington, NC.
What amenities does 515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B have?
Some of 515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B currently offering any rent specials?
515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B is pet friendly.
Does 515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B offer parking?
Yes, 515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B offers parking.
Does 515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B have a pool?
No, 515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B does not have a pool.
Does 515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B have accessible units?
No, 515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B has units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 515 Park Meadows Dr # 1008B has units with air conditioning.

