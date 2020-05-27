3822 Heritage View Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Location, location, location! This beautiful, town home is situated near the Heritage Swim Club and Lazy River!



The floor plan features an open living room and dining area, a kitchen with abundant cherry-stained cabinetry, a breakfast bar and breakfast nook. Embellished with crown molding and hardwood floors throughout.

A laundry room and both master suites with private baths are upstairs, one with vaulted ceilings. A spacious fenced backyard with a patio and a rear-entry detached garage complete this home. Enjoy comfortable living in Heritage Trace!



Pets conditional.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**