Home
/
Wake County, NC
/
2413 Fillmore Hall Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM
Location
2413 Fillmore Hall Lane, Wake County, NC 27519
Amenities
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Because of the COVID19, please take off shoes and wear masks while touring the house as the current tenants are still living in the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane have any available units?
Wake County, NC
Wake County, NC
.
Is 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Fillmore Hall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wake County
.
Does 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane offers parking.
Does 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane has a pool.
Does 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane have accessible units?
No, 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
