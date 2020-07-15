All apartments in Wake County
Find more places like 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wake County, NC
/
2413 Fillmore Hall Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM

2413 Fillmore Hall Lane

2413 Fillmore Hall Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2413 Fillmore Hall Lane, Wake County, NC 27519

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Because of the COVID19, please take off shoes and wear masks while touring the house as the current tenants are still living in the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane have any available units?
2413 Fillmore Hall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wake County, NC.
Is 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Fillmore Hall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake County.
Does 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane offers parking.
Does 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane has a pool.
Does 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane have accessible units?
No, 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2413 Fillmore Hall Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Pickwick
4016 Twickenham Ct
Raleigh, NC 27613
Colony Townhomes
5581 Burnlee Pl
Raleigh, NC 27609
Grace Park
3109 Grace Park Dr
Morrisville, NC 27560
Laurel Oaks
3111 Long Meadow Ct
Raleigh, NC 27613
Lake Ridge Apartments
503 W Chatam St
Apex, NC 27502
Laurel Springs
500 Bridle Ridge Ln
Raleigh, NC 27609
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct
Cary, NC 27511
Hyde Park
200 Hyde Park Ct
Cary, NC 27513

Similar Pages

Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCZebulon, NCHillsborough, NCLillington, NC
Sanford, NCDunn, NCOxford, NCWilson, NCNashville, NCSpring Lake, NCGraham, NCCarthage, NCSouthern Pines, NCPinehurst, NCRockfish, NCHope Mills, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill