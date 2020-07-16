2159 Gregor Overlook Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful energy-efficient home awaits you!! The Emarald plan offers plenty of room for the whole family. 4 bedrooms and a huge loft. Sunny, bright and open floor plan and generously-sized bedrooms and walk-in closets for ample storage.Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, gas cooking range and large island. Sun room to relax. Near entertainment, shopping & dining. Great location and great wake county schools. Move in ready. Washer dryer, refrigerator& blinds. Do not miss this one!!