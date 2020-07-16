2159 Gregor Overlook Lane

Amenities
Beautiful energy-efficient home awaits you!! The Emarald plan offers plenty of room for the whole family. 4 bedrooms and a huge loft. Sunny, bright and open floor plan and generously-sized bedrooms and walk-in closets for ample storage.Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, gas cooking range and large island. Sun room to relax. Near entertainment, shopping & dining. Great location and great wake county schools. Move in ready. Washer dryer, refrigerator& blinds. Do not miss this one!!