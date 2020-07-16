All apartments in Wake County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

2159 Gregor Overlook Lane

2159 Gregor Overlook Lane · (919) 818-3233
Location

2159 Gregor Overlook Lane, Wake County, NC 27502

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2884 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful energy-efficient home awaits you!! The Emarald plan offers plenty of room for the whole family. 4 bedrooms and a huge loft. Sunny, bright and open floor plan and generously-sized bedrooms and walk-in closets for ample storage.Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, gas cooking range and large island. Sun room to relax. Near entertainment, shopping & dining. Great location and great wake county schools. Move in ready. Washer dryer, refrigerator& blinds. Do not miss this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2159 Gregor Overlook Lane have any available units?
2159 Gregor Overlook Lane has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2159 Gregor Overlook Lane have?
Some of 2159 Gregor Overlook Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2159 Gregor Overlook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2159 Gregor Overlook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2159 Gregor Overlook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2159 Gregor Overlook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake County.
Does 2159 Gregor Overlook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2159 Gregor Overlook Lane offers parking.
Does 2159 Gregor Overlook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2159 Gregor Overlook Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2159 Gregor Overlook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2159 Gregor Overlook Lane has a pool.
Does 2159 Gregor Overlook Lane have accessible units?
No, 2159 Gregor Overlook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2159 Gregor Overlook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2159 Gregor Overlook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2159 Gregor Overlook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2159 Gregor Overlook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
