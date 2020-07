Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful and bright home situated in the desirable Cypress Meadows community. Sun room and first floor bedroom. Spacious bonus room. First time to rent and tons of custom upgrades. Close to shopping, entertainment and dining. 5 mins to Eagle Ridge golf club and Wake Technical College. Easy access to Ten-Ten Road and 401. Move in ready. Don't miss out this fantastic house!