1308 Forest Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Lovely updated all brick three bed, two bath ranch. Pet Friendly! All breeds welcome. You'll love the modern kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash and stainless appliances. Gorgeous gas log fireplace in family room creates an inviting atmosphere. Large back patio perfect for entertaining. Full fenced yard with a dog run. Lush landscape with mature plantings on over a 1/2 acre lot make this property feel very private. Very convenient location between downtown Statesville, I-40 and I-77. Tenant to provide own washer and dryer.