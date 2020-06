Amenities

Be this first to live in this beautiful newly built ranch home with golf course views in Larkin. Fantastic open concept floor plan with gas fireplace in family room. Stainless appliances, granite counters in light, bright kitchen. Pet Friendly! All breeds welcome! Larkin is a lovely golf course community. Community amenities such as golf, clubhouse, pool, tennis are available for additional fee. 2 car garage and large laundry room. Minutes from I-77!