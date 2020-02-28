Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Stanley
Find more places like 701 Fieldcrest Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Stanley, NC
/
701 Fieldcrest Circle
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
701 Fieldcrest Circle
701 Fieldcrest Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
701 Fieldcrest Circle, Stanley, NC 28164
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome apartment. New carpet & fresh paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 701 Fieldcrest Circle have any available units?
701 Fieldcrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stanley, NC
.
Is 701 Fieldcrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
701 Fieldcrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Fieldcrest Circle pet-friendly?
No, 701 Fieldcrest Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stanley
.
Does 701 Fieldcrest Circle offer parking?
No, 701 Fieldcrest Circle does not offer parking.
Does 701 Fieldcrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Fieldcrest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Fieldcrest Circle have a pool?
No, 701 Fieldcrest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 701 Fieldcrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 701 Fieldcrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Fieldcrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Fieldcrest Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Fieldcrest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Fieldcrest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Ranlo, NC
Belmont, NC
Lincolnton, NC
Denver, NC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NC
Clover, SC
Cherryville, NC
Newton, NC
Pineville, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Shelby, NC
Harrisburg, NC
Stallings, NC
Weddington, NC
Waxhaw, NC
Monroe, NC
Gaffney, SC
Lenoir, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
Davidson College