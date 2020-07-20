260 Village Creek Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

This gorgeous brick-accented split unit townhome offers many unique features that you will not be able to pass up!



The open floor plan features wood plank flooring throughout and a long living room that separates the dining area and kitchen by a beautiful archway. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar, stainless steal appliances, and granite counter tops. A half bathroom and laundry room with washer/dryer hookups complete the downstairs.



Walk up to the second level and you will find a large master bedroom with a private bathroom featuring a double vanity sink and a seated shower. Two additional spacious bedrooms share a jack-and-Jill bathroom.



Other features include a one-car garage with a long concrete driveway and backyard with lots of yard space and a patio.



See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit SeeARental.com to schedule a private tour!