Rowan County, NC
260 Village Creek Way
Last updated October 3 2019 at 9:55 PM

260 Village Creek Way

260 Village Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

260 Village Creek Way, Rowan County, NC 28147

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous brick-accented split unit townhome offers many unique features that you will not be able to pass up!

The open floor plan features wood plank flooring throughout and a long living room that separates the dining area and kitchen by a beautiful archway. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar, stainless steal appliances, and granite counter tops. A half bathroom and laundry room with washer/dryer hookups complete the downstairs.

Walk up to the second level and you will find a large master bedroom with a private bathroom featuring a double vanity sink and a seated shower. Two additional spacious bedrooms share a jack-and-Jill bathroom.

Other features include a one-car garage with a long concrete driveway and backyard with lots of yard space and a patio.

See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit SeeARental.com to schedule a private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

