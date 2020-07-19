All apartments in Rowan County
1485 Adams Street

1485 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

1485 Adams Street, Rowan County, NC 28159

3 Bedroom in Spencer, NC - This home is located in Spencer, NC. The home includes a living room, den, kitchen, dining room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath and laundry room.

The utilities are paid by the tenant.

The home sets on a lot at the end of the street. The home includes a double detached garage.

The kitchen appliances are included in the lease.

No Pets.

Renter's insurance required.

You may call Rowan Properties, Inc. at (704) 633-0446

This property is offered by Rowan Properties, Inc. We are N.C. licensed brokers as well as members of the Salisbury/Rowan Association of REALTORS and the North Carolina Association of REALTORS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1485 Adams Street have any available units?
1485 Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowan County, NC.
Is 1485 Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
1485 Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1485 Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 1485 Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowan County.
Does 1485 Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 1485 Adams Street offers parking.
Does 1485 Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1485 Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1485 Adams Street have a pool?
No, 1485 Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 1485 Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 1485 Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1485 Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1485 Adams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1485 Adams Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1485 Adams Street does not have units with air conditioning.
