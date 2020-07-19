1485 Adams Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom in Spencer, NC - This home is located in Spencer, NC. The home includes a living room, den, kitchen, dining room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath and laundry room.



The utilities are paid by the tenant.



The home sets on a lot at the end of the street. The home includes a double detached garage.



The kitchen appliances are included in the lease.



No Pets.



Renter's insurance required.



You may call Rowan Properties, Inc. at (704) 633-0446



This property is offered by Rowan Properties, Inc. We are N.C. licensed brokers as well as members of the Salisbury/Rowan Association of REALTORS and the North Carolina Association of REALTORS.



