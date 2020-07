Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lovely 2 Bed, 1 Bath House With Sunroom! - This sweet 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house has beautiful hardwoods, bright white walls and lots of windows. The sunroom with brand new flooring is a fantastic spot to relax on a nice day.



Feels like you're in the country but close to downtown Carrboro and Chapel Hill, and not far from Hillsborough and Durham.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposits.



Combined gross income of 3x's the monthly rent and credit score of 650+ required.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more information or to schedule a tour please email Lisa or Lizzy at rent@acorn-oak.com



(RLNE5867459)