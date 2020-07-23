/
284 Apartments for rent in Chatham County, NC📍
Camden Governors Village
100 Durant Street, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1474 sqft
Beautiful community with landscaped courtyard. Recently updated apartments include a walk-in closet, plenty of storage and a fireplace. Quality community amenities such as valet service, a pool, a game room and a 24-hour gym.
17 Williams Circle
17 Williams Circle, Chatham County, NC
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
2706 sqft
17 Williams Circle Available 08/15/20 Large 6 Bedroom home with giant deck, parking, in quiet neighborhood, Available in August - Available in August! Very spacious multi level home in a quiet residential neighborhood features a large lovely yard,
170 State Highway 87 N
170 Sanford Road, Pittsboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2361 sqft
Charming 4 bd 3 ba in Pittsboro, NC - A house full of character, across the street from community college and walking trails, walk to downtown and shops, huge master suite w/double shower, 2 sink vanity, refinished hardwood floors throughout.
50410 Governors Drive
50410 Governors Drive, Chatham County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Governors Village Townhouse. Covered porch. Open living, dining, kitchen with hardwoods. Living area has decorative fireplace (inoperable, not for use), media shelf.
185 Plaza Drive
185 Plaza Drive, Chatham County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1375 sqft
Please call a realtor to see. No appointments will be set via email or web request. Great location on this townhome. 10 Minutes to UNC or Pittsboro. 2 BR, 2.5 baths. Nice room sizes. Open floorplan with living room open to Dining area and Kitchen.
7250 NC 751 Highway
7250 North Carolina Highway 751, Chatham County, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1514 sqft
Third floor spacious unit with 2 bed/2 bath and a study in The Landing.
487 Oak Bluffs
487 Oak Bluffs, Chatham County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
4526 sqft
Estate home.
490 Bear Tree Creek
490 Bear Tree Creek, Chatham County, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
4619 sqft
Stylish custom home on the 5th tee with elegantly landscaped yard. Master and a guest bedroom are on the main level w/ great room, dining room and family room. Kitchen features SS Viking stove, hood and microwave.
Tradition at Stonewater
12000 Wisdom Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1419 sqft
Garden tubs, in-unit laundry, modern kitchens, and double vanities. Pet-friendly community features gym, dog park, movie theater, and resort-style pool. Near I-540 and Hwy 55, close to RTP.
Chancery Village
25510 Burbage Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1334 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a pool, business center and clubhouse for residents. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and granite countertops. Near Highway 547.
1031 Capstone Drive
1031 Capstone Drive, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3132 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
832 Silverton Ct
832 Silverton Court, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2330 sqft
832 Silverton ct - Property Id: 311667 Luxury 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath end-unit town home with huge unfinished basement on a cul-de-sac lot in Weldon Ridge community with excellent schools. Cherry hardwood floors throughout 1st floor.
1008 Wave Road
1008 Wave Road, Orange County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Comfortable Home w/ Open Floor Plan, Great room, Dining area, 2 Full Bath, Deck, Central HVAC , 4th room with closet use as a bedroom or OFFICE, detached small storage shed, hardwood floor throughout except1 room, Ceramic Baths & Kitchen, Drive way
508 Denhoff Drive
508 Denhoff Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1743 sqft
Beautiful End Unit townhome in Cary's Village at the Park community, conveniently located near RTP, I-540, Parkside Towns Commons Shopping, dining & UNC Wellness Center. Open floor plan w/ 2 story foyer, 3 Bedrooms & 2 Car Garage.
1204 Seattle Slew Lane
1204 Seattle Slew Lane, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1900 sqft
Great End Unit townhome in sought after Amberly! Large family room and kitchen with dining area, all appliances, and plenty of counter space. Huge master suite upstairs has bedroom, sitting room, large bathroom and private balcony.
730 Dulaire Drive
730 Dulaire Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4404 sqft
Hard to find Multi Generational Living in PRIME LOCATION on LRG LOT! This like NEW home features M bdrm & 2 additt bdrms on 1st Flr each w/ own bath. KIT offers wall oven, gas stove top, pot filler, island & flows into FAM Rm w/Sep DIN Rm.
4007 Remington Oaks Circle
4007 Remington Oaks Circle, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1792 sqft
Great single family home in Amberly! Min to 540 & 55. Bright and airy! Family with dining area, spacious kitchen with plenty of counter top space! 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor. Nice community pool & facilities!
1131 Doe Blossom Lane
1131 Doe Blossom Lane, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2165 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom END UNIT TH in Apex. Spacious open floor plan with kitchen having SS appliances, granite counter tops, tile backslash and very large size island. Family room open to dining area..
1013 Daybreak Bluff Drive
1013 Daybreak Bluff Drive, Cary, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2845 sqft
Lovely, spacious Cary home! Kitchen with tons of wooden cabinetry, granite counters, island and breakfast area! 1st floor master features BA w/ garden tub, shower, jack/jill sinks + WIC. 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths.
508 Crooked Pine Drive
508 Crooked Pine Drive, Cary, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
3510 sqft
Great West Cary location! Top School! One of a kind 5 Bedrooms,4.5 Baths Estates home. Two master suites, one downstairs, one upstairs. Two story foyer. Extended Family Room and Sun Room.
524 Stonecroft Lane
524 Stonecroft Lane, Cary, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2817 sqft
Call 919-303-9800 Available 10/1. Beautiful home in Stonewater subdivision. Convenient to RTP, Hwy 55. 4 Bedrooms on 2nd floor PLUS Bonus/Game room. Office on 1st floor. Hardwoods thruout 1st floor, Granite counters, Stainless appliances, Gas range.
606 Shale Gray Court
606 Shale Gray Court, Cary, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
2941 sqft
Beautiful home on cul-de-sac lot in desirable Amberly neighborhood w/ club house, fitness center, indoor basketball, pools & more. 5 bedrooms & 3 full baths (guest suite on first floor with attached full bath).
Cary Park
222 Broadgait Brae Road
222 Broadgait Brae Road, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
2000 sqft
A Beautiful upscale home in the perfect location! Good schools and Close toshopping center Minutes to RTP . walking trails and lakes for relaxing lives. 42''maple cabinets and center island in kitchen. Vaulted master with roomy walk-incloset.
Amberly
236 Skyros Loop
236 Skyros Loop, Cary, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
NO PET! No smoker! Beautiful Townhome with 3 beds, 2.5 baths , & 2-car garage! Home features HARDWOOD flooring throughout the 1st floor, crown molding in common areas, granite counters, SS appliances, & large center island in kitchen.
