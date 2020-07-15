102 Jade Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool pet friendly

8-9 Month lease only! 3BR, 2.5BA with welcoming covered patio, formal dining room w/laminate flooring, and living room with gas logs. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances: fridge, ice maker, disposal, dishwasher, microwave, electric stove/oven. The pantry provides extra storage. To the right of the kitchen is a breakfast nook. Upstairs you will find the bedrooms, including the master bedroom suite. Enjoy soaking in the tub of the master bath and having plenty of space thanks to the dual vanities. The master also has a walk-in closet. There's also a bonus room! The HOA amenities include a community pool, sidewalks, street lights, and a clubhouse. pets are negotiable on a case-by-case basis - NO CATS. $250 nonrefundable pet fee per approved pet. Separate $20 pet application required, $15 for each additional pet as allowed. NO SIGHT UNSEEN, FACETIME/SKYPE.