Onslow County, NC
102 Jade Court
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:17 PM

102 Jade Court

102 Jade Court · (910) 353-5100
Location

102 Jade Court, Onslow County, NC 28546

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pet friendly
8-9 Month lease only! 3BR, 2.5BA with welcoming covered patio, formal dining room w/laminate flooring, and living room with gas logs. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances: fridge, ice maker, disposal, dishwasher, microwave, electric stove/oven. The pantry provides extra storage. To the right of the kitchen is a breakfast nook. Upstairs you will find the bedrooms, including the master bedroom suite. Enjoy soaking in the tub of the master bath and having plenty of space thanks to the dual vanities. The master also has a walk-in closet. There's also a bonus room! The HOA amenities include a community pool, sidewalks, street lights, and a clubhouse. pets are negotiable on a case-by-case basis - NO CATS. $250 nonrefundable pet fee per approved pet. Separate $20 pet application required, $15 for each additional pet as allowed. NO SIGHT UNSEEN, FACETIME/SKYPE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Jade Court have any available units?
102 Jade Court has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 Jade Court have?
Some of 102 Jade Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Jade Court currently offering any rent specials?
102 Jade Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Jade Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Jade Court is pet friendly.
Does 102 Jade Court offer parking?
Yes, 102 Jade Court offers parking.
Does 102 Jade Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Jade Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Jade Court have a pool?
Yes, 102 Jade Court has a pool.
Does 102 Jade Court have accessible units?
No, 102 Jade Court does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Jade Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Jade Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Jade Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Jade Court does not have units with air conditioning.
