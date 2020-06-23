209 Quality Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave oven Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 1900 square feet of luxurious living... 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms in GREAT location! Fites Creek Plantation Townhome community. Easy access to the Tailrace Marina and Tuckaseege Park and minutes from I-85 and I-485. Private backyard with direct access to green space common area. Call today to schedule a showing!