Mount Holly, NC
209 Quality Drive
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:12 PM

209 Quality Drive

209 Quality Drive · No Longer Available
Location

209 Quality Drive, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 1900 square feet of luxurious living... 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms in GREAT location! Fites Creek Plantation Townhome community. Easy access to the Tailrace Marina and Tuckaseege Park and minutes from I-85 and I-485. Private backyard with direct access to green space common area. Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Quality Drive have any available units?
209 Quality Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 209 Quality Drive have?
Some of 209 Quality Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Quality Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 Quality Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Quality Drive pet-friendly?
No, 209 Quality Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Holly.
Does 209 Quality Drive offer parking?
Yes, 209 Quality Drive does offer parking.
Does 209 Quality Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Quality Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Quality Drive have a pool?
No, 209 Quality Drive does not have a pool.
Does 209 Quality Drive have accessible units?
No, 209 Quality Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Quality Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Quality Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Quality Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Quality Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
