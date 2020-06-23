Spacious 1900 square feet of luxurious living... 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms in GREAT location! Fites Creek Plantation Townhome community. Easy access to the Tailrace Marina and Tuckaseege Park and minutes from I-85 and I-485. Private backyard with direct access to green space common area. Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 209 Quality Drive have any available units?
209 Quality Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
What amenities does 209 Quality Drive have?
Some of 209 Quality Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Quality Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 Quality Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.