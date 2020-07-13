Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Holly apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
5 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,093
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
332 Rock Ridge Ln
332 Rock Ridge Lane, Mount Holly, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1926 sqft
Welcome to Riverfront Townhomes! This wonderful 4 bedroom townhome has so much to offer! Nice bonus room downstairs gives you that extra space everyone always needs that leads out to a patio which is perfect for entertaining guests or just relaxing

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
216 Brookstone Drive
216 Brookstone Drive, Mount Holly, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
Move In Ready - You won't believe this beautiful home in Mount Holly. Located in the Runnymeade subdivision, this home has so many great features.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Holly

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Harwood Lane
1116 Vine Cliff Lane
1116 Vine Cliff Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1754 sqft
Move-In Ready! Located in cul-de-sac. Large home w/ two-story great room, open kitchen and breakfast concept. Offers dining room, breakfast, and private backyard with large deck. Upstairs has vaulted master bedroom with large private master bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Harwood Lane
10620 Turkey Point Dr
10620 Turkey Point Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Close To The National Whitewater Center - This home is a lovely 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bathroom with a 2 car garage Listed by "Real Estate Managers Inc" No Pets Allowed (RLNE4586818)

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
111 Green Acres Road
111 Green Acres Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1239 sqft
Available soon is this charming 3-bedroom/2-bath home on a large lot in Mt. Holly. This home has beautiful new hardwood floors and many other upgrades throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Holly
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
3 Units Available
Mountain Island
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! Lease your new apartment today! Preserve at Mountain Island Lake Apartment Homes is a uniquely designed, inclusive community in Charlotte, NC.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Harwood Lane
9803 Falling Stream Drive
9803 Falling Stream Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2497 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sunset Road
2413 Summer Meadow Court
2413 Summer Meadow Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1547 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dixie - Berryhill
Bloomfield Estates
3714 Walkers Cove Trail, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$999
(RLNE5770553)

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Tanners Creek
9749 Tidal Court
9749 Tidal Court, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2066 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
511 Village Park Drive
511 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1226 sqft
511 Village Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon in August! - *Can show now, home will be ready for a 8/1/20 Move-In.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Coulwood West
10404 Hyndman Court
10404 Hyndman Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1423 sqft
Beautiful Charlotte Cul De Sac Home Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Tanners Creek
12233 Cane Branch Way
12233 Cane Branch Way, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1560 sqft
2-story townhome in the Tanners Creek community For Rent! Main level has large Living Room, open Kitchen with Pantry, Dining Room, Half Bath and Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Coulwood West
1124 Helms Rd
1124 Helms Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1466 sqft
Located near 485 and Mt.Holly Road this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home features an open floor plan with soaring ceilings in the main living areas. The kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and a garbage disposer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
175 Ranlo Avenue
175 Ranlo Avenue, Ranlo, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2800 sqft
MASTER DOWN!!! Almost new home. Great location, close to shopping and restaurants. Large home with media room. Ask listing agent Derek about other rental options and schedule your private tour today!!

1 of 13

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
Tanners Creek
7267 April Mist Trail
7267 April Mist Trail, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Beautiful townhome in a great Huntersville location! This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1400 sq. ft. and a large back yard! This home features stylish tile that looks like hardwood floors throughout the main level.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
812 Brook St
812 Brook Street, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Charming Bungalow in Belmont - Property Id: 253372 DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY to live in a Beautiful Mill House in the heart of Belmont. This home is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
7535 Prairie Rose Lane
7535 Prairie Rose Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1512 sqft
apply at www.propertyframeworks.com

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14903 Beatties Ford Rd
14903 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
988 sqft
14903 Beatties Ford Rd Available 08/10/20 Ranch home on Beatties Ford Rd on 1 acre lot with carport - Cute brick ranch home with carport and over 1 acre.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
13619 Glencreek Lane
13619 Glencreek Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1387 sqft
3 bedroom, Craftsman-style ranch with many great qualities! Covered front porch is a perfect spot to sit and relax in the lovely Carolina breezes. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen has beautiful granite and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Holly
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
20 Units Available
Wedgewood
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1241 sqft
Gated community within minutes of I-77 and I-85. Detailed kitchens with granite counters and Energy-Star chef-inspired kitchens. Ample closet space and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with bay windows, 9-foot ceilings, and a fireplace. Community highlights include a tennis court, business center, and fitness center. Easy access to I-77. Close to Lake Norman.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mount Holly, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Holly apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

