/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:35 PM
77 Apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NC with washer-dryer
1 of 31
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
332 Rock Ridge Ln
332 Rock Ridge Lane, Mount Holly, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1926 sqft
Welcome to Riverfront Townhomes! This wonderful 4 bedroom townhome has so much to offer! Nice bonus room downstairs gives you that extra space everyone always needs that leads out to a patio which is perfect for entertaining guests or just relaxing
Results within 5 miles of Mount Holly
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
3 Units Available
Mountain Island
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! Lease your new apartment today! Preserve at Mountain Island Lake Apartment Homes is a uniquely designed, inclusive community in Charlotte, NC.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7724 Autumnview Court
7724 Autumnview Court, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1538 sqft
Prestine, move in ready home in the quiet Henderson Park Subdivision in Huntersville! - This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Coulwood West
10404 Hyndman Court
10404 Hyndman Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1423 sqft
Beautiful Charlotte Cul De Sac Home Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Tanners Creek
12233 Cane Branch Way
12233 Cane Branch Way, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1560 sqft
2-story townhome in the Tanners Creek community For Rent! Main level has large Living Room, open Kitchen with Pantry, Dining Room, Half Bath and Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
812 Brook St
812 Brook Street, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Charming Bungalow in Belmont - Property Id: 253372 DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY to live in a Beautiful Mill House in the heart of Belmont. This home is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
296 Sacco St
296 Sacco St, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Cozy and Quiet Duplex Belmont - Property Id: 315063 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex apartment within walking distance to downtown Belmont. Fresh renovations with hardwood and travertine tile floors. Washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
13619 Glencreek Lane
13619 Glencreek Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1387 sqft
3 bedroom, Craftsman-style ranch with many great qualities! Covered front porch is a perfect spot to sit and relax in the lovely Carolina breezes. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Kitchen has beautiful granite and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Holly
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
38 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1262 sqft
The Palmer Apartment Homes provide you with convenience and community.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
48 Units Available
Wedgewood
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1366 sqft
Just south of the Northlake Mall. Travel throughout greater Charlotte via I-77 and I-485. Two pools with beach entry, outdoor TVs and cyber lounge. Granite counters and in-unit laundry with Bluetooth-enabled appointments in select units.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1333 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
Wedgewood
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,108
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1241 sqft
Gated community within minutes of I-77 and I-85. Detailed kitchens with granite counters and Energy-Star chef-inspired kitchens. Ample closet space and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
30 Units Available
Providence Country Club
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1429 sqft
Luxurious units feature granite countertops, shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Community has coffee bar, pool and fire pit. Located in the heart of Charlotte closing to shopping and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Wedgewood
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1337 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1321 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Wedgewood
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1113 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments between I-77 and I-485, across street from Northlake Mall. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and extra storage. Amenities include pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area, playground and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Huntersville
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
21 Units Available
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1320 sqft
Spacious apartments feature stainless steel appliances, mahogany cabinets, pendant lighting and granite countertops. Pool, fire pit, fitness center and valet trash are among the amenities included. Located near Lake Norman.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
14 Units Available
Eagle Lake
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1418 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-77, Queens University of Charlotte and Carolinas Medical Center. Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,026
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, and a cable and internet package. Dogs and cats welcome. Proximity to I-485 convenient for commuters. Charlotte Premium Outlets and Renaissance Park Golf Course both a short drive away.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Yorkmount
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,161
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1172 sqft
Sycamore at Tyvola is a unique luxury apartment community that offers the comforts and conveniences of urban living, with a full range of superior lifestyle amenities and world-class management services.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
20 Units Available
West Sugar Creek
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1082 sqft
The Oaks Apartments in Charlotte, NC are just off of Highway 24 for a fast commute. Granite countertops, balconies, new flooring and updated bathrooms make these apartments a great choice for modern living.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
23 Units Available
Wedgewood
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The District Premier Apartment Homes, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
19 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Similar Pages
Mount Holly 1 BedroomsMount Holly 2 BedroomsMount Holly 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Holly 3 BedroomsMount Holly Accessible Apartments
Mount Holly Apartments with BalconyMount Holly Apartments with GarageMount Holly Apartments with GymMount Holly Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMount Holly Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC