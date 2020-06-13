Apartment List
/
NC
/
mount holly
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

131 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NC

Finding an apartment in Mount Holly that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
8 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
101 Margaret Hoffman Drive
101 Margaret Hoffman Drive, Mount Holly, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3825 sqft
101 Margaret Hoffman Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious pet-friendly home in Belmont with fenced yard. Easy access! - Pet-Friendly. Fenced Yard. FORMER MODEL HOME in GREAT LOCATION! MINS to I-85/Belmont/Uptown.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
332 Rock Ridge Ln
332 Rock Ridge Lane, Mount Holly, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1926 sqft
Welcome to Riverfront Townhomes! This wonderful 4 bedroom townhome has so much to offer! Nice bonus room downstairs gives you that extra space everyone always needs that leads out to a patio which is perfect for entertaining guests or just relaxing

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
216 Brookstone Drive
216 Brookstone Drive, Mount Holly, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
Move In Ready - You won't believe this beautiful home in Mount Holly. Located in the Runnymeade subdivision, this home has so many great features.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Holly

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Harwood Lane
1 Unit Available
12144 Goff House Court
12144 Goff House Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1748 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1640 Perfection Ave
1640 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in Belmont - Available in MARCH! This Belmont bungalow is beautifully updated in a fantastic location! On a large lot, Updated inside and out, wood floors, 2 full bathrooms, simply a beautiful classic bungalow.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Holly
Last updated June 13 at 07:06pm
Mountain Island
7 Units Available
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN!  Lease your new apartment today!  Preserve at Mountain Island Lake Apartment Homes is a uniquely designed, inclusive community in Charlotte, NC.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pawtuckett
1 Unit Available
4725 Opus Ln.
4725 Opus Ln, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
Cul De Sac Lot with Easy Access to I485/I85 - Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths with garage on cul de sac. Enjoy granite countertops and stainless appliances in kitchen. Storage Shed. Easy access to I485 and I85. Easy commute to uptown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tanners Creek
1 Unit Available
7324 April Mist Trail
7324 April Mist Trail, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Spacious Two Story Home in Huntersville - Two story home in Tanners Creek. Features 3BR/2.5BA, dining room, kitchen that opens up to the living room. Kitchen has a pantry and all appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2813 Lowell Road Unit X
2813 Lowell Road, Lowell, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
625 sqft
Move In Ready - Cute 2 bed 1 bath house in Lowell. Just updated with new flooring and paint. Water included in the rent price. Convenient to I-85, shopping and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Barkley
1 Unit Available
6600 Barkley Farm Road
6600 Barkley Farm Road, Huntersville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2663 sqft
6600 Barkley Farm Road Available 07/01/20 Big 5br/2.5bth 2-Story Traditional in (Barkley) Huntersville w/Fenced Yard - Big 2-Story Stone-Front Traditional in Barkley Subdivision in Huntersville. 5 Bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pawtuckett
1 Unit Available
6213 Eagle Peak Drive
6213 Eagle Peak Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the White Oak Park subdivision. Equipped with hardwood, vinyl, and tile flooring, this home also offers lots of kitchen cabinet space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dixie - Berryhill
1 Unit Available
Bloomfield Estates
3714 Walkers Cove Trail, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$999
(RLNE5770553)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12821 Thistlebrook Ln
12821 Thistlebrook Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1741 sqft
New to the market and just in time for summer is this cottage style 3BR/2.5BA, 2-sty home in Stonegate Farms. Enjoy the views of the community common area and green space from your rocking chair front porch.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Coulwood West
1 Unit Available
8925 Belle Bragg Way
8925 Belle Bragg Way, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1636 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications for this home. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Harwood Lane
1 Unit Available
2412 Hart Road
2412 Hart Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1812 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Coulwood West
1 Unit Available
130 Long Creek Parkway
130 Long Creek Parkway, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1896 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Pawtuckett
1 Unit Available
2711 Kendrick Drive
2711 Kendrick Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1390 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Dixie - Berryhill
1 Unit Available
9103 Sharpes Circle
9103 Sharpes Cir, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1704 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Coulwood West
1 Unit Available
1314 Sugar Hollow Drive
1314 Sugar Hollow Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1564 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Moores Chapel
1 Unit Available
616 Tribune Drive
616 Tribune Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1496 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
221 Rhyne Station Rd
221 Rhyne Station Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
976 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch is waiting for you!! This home sits on a shady .25 acre lot on a quiet street. Features include a vaulted ceiling in the living room with ceiling fan and a kitchen equipped with breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Pawtuckett
1 Unit Available
6435 Hoover Circle
6435 Hoover Circle, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1424 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom plus 4th bedroom/bonus room over the garage. Eat in kitchen, master bedroom downstairs. Private wooded back yard, Small pets only. Great location, Dead end street. Close to I-485 & I-85. Must see this one!

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
9119 Spyglass Place
9119 Spyglass Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
951 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath condo featuring brand new HVAC system and Deck. Entrance is located on 3rd floor featuring carpet through out with LVT in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Pets are conditional with non refundable deposit.
City Guide for Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly, North Carolina was named in 1875 after the Mount Holly Cotton Mill, one of the town's major employers. Today, the area boasts 10 major textile firms, including American and Efird, the second-largest thread manufacturer in the world.

Mount Holly may not be Mayberry, but it comes so amazingly close to that iconic TV village that it's easy -- and wickedly tempting -- to confuse the two. Standing in the middle of Main Street, you might expect to see Sheriff Andy turning around the corner, but you'll soon discover that Mount Holly is a vibrant city that revels in its small town-ness, while scoffing at the idea of being a backwater. With a population of 13,656 (2012 Census estimates), the area is home to 19 manufacturing firms, including 10 major textile companies. In its own way, Mount Holly is a 21st-century version of small town America, bustling with industry, but brimming with charm and goodwill. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Mount Holly, NC

Finding an apartment in Mount Holly that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

