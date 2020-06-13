/
3 bedroom apartments
184 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NC
101 Margaret Hoffman Drive
101 Margaret Hoffman Drive, Mount Holly, NC
101 Margaret Hoffman Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious pet-friendly home in Belmont with fenced yard. Easy access! - Pet-Friendly. Fenced Yard. FORMER MODEL HOME in GREAT LOCATION! MINS to I-85/Belmont/Uptown.
332 Rock Ridge Ln
332 Rock Ridge Lane, Mount Holly, NC
Welcome to Riverfront Townhomes! This wonderful 4 bedroom townhome has so much to offer! Nice bonus room downstairs gives you that extra space everyone always needs that leads out to a patio which is perfect for entertaining guests or just relaxing
216 Brookstone Drive
216 Brookstone Drive, Mount Holly, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
Move In Ready - You won't believe this beautiful home in Mount Holly. Located in the Runnymeade subdivision, this home has so many great features.
Harwood Lane
12144 Goff House Court
12144 Goff House Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1748 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Harwood Lane
1401 Bray Dr
1401 Bray Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family home - Property Id: 297279 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297279 Property Id 297279 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5844952)
Harwood Lane
11216 Stony Path Drive
11216 Stony Path Drive, Charlotte, NC
Absolutely gorgeous home inside & out in desirable Mt.
Harwood Lane
10620 Turkey Point Dr
10620 Turkey Point Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC
Close To The National Whitewater Center - This home is a lovely 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bathroom with a 2 car garage Listed by "Real Estate Managers Inc" No Pets Allowed (RLNE4586818)
111 Green Acres Road
111 Green Acres Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1239 sqft
Available soon is this charming 3-bedroom/2-bath home on a large lot in Mt. Holly. This home has beautiful new hardwood floors and many other upgrades throughout.
Pawtuckett
3421 Ellingford Road
3421 Ellingford Rd, Charlotte, NC
Brand new- never lived in Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage! Located in Southwest Charlotte, this corner unit townhome has lots of square feet for the money.
Harwood Lane
2412 Hart Road
2412 Hart Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1812 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Mountain Island
4724 Keeneland Lane
4724 Keeneland Lane, Charlotte, NC
Magnificent & Spacious this 2 story home is loaded with all cozy & comfort amenities.Living room with wood floorings,cozy fireplace, and not to forget the beautiful exterior nature view.
Coulwood West
130 Long Creek Parkway
130 Long Creek Parkway, Charlotte, NC
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Pawtuckett
2711 Kendrick Drive
2711 Kendrick Drive, Charlotte, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Dixie - Berryhill
9103 Sharpes Circle
9103 Sharpes Cir, Mecklenburg County, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Coulwood West
1314 Sugar Hollow Drive
1314 Sugar Hollow Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1564 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Moores Chapel
616 Tribune Drive
616 Tribune Drive, Charlotte, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
13733 Hastings Farm Road
13733 Hastings Farm Road, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1634 sqft
CUTE 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with 2-car garage, open floor plan, covered front porch, gas log fireplace and back patio.
Oakdale South
6211 Whispering Brook Court
6211 Whispering Brook Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1235 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Barkley
6600 Barkley Farm Road
6600 Barkley Farm Road, Huntersville, NC
6600 Barkley Farm Road Available 07/01/20 Big 5br/2.5bth 2-Story Traditional in (Barkley) Huntersville w/Fenced Yard - Big 2-Story Stone-Front Traditional in Barkley Subdivision in Huntersville. 5 Bedrooms, 2.
Coulwood East
1210 Jordans Pond Lane
1210 Jordans Pond Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1244 sqft
Jordans Pond - Charming ranch home with open kitchen and living area. Vaulted ceilings. Nice size bedrooms. (RLNE5823661)
Coulwood West
10404 Hyndman Court
10404 Hyndman Court, Charlotte, NC
Beautiful Charlotte Cul De Sac Home Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Pawtuckett
6213 Eagle Peak Drive
6213 Eagle Peak Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the White Oak Park subdivision. Equipped with hardwood, vinyl, and tile flooring, this home also offers lots of kitchen cabinet space.
Coulwood West
10500 Southern Oak Court
10500 Southern Oak Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1076 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
8019 Rolling Meadows Lane
8019 Rolling Meadows Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1526 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
