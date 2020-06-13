121 Apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NC with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
332 Rock Ridge Ln
332 Rock Ridge Lane, Mount Holly, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1926 sqft
Welcome to Riverfront Townhomes! This wonderful 4 bedroom townhome has so much to offer! Nice bonus room downstairs gives you that extra space everyone always needs that leads out to a patio which is perfect for entertaining guests or just relaxing

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
216 Brookstone Drive
216 Brookstone Drive, Mount Holly, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
Move In Ready - You won't believe this beautiful home in Mount Holly. Located in the Runnymeade subdivision, this home has so many great features.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1640 Perfection Ave
1640 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in Belmont - Available in MARCH! This Belmont bungalow is beautifully updated in a fantastic location! On a large lot, Updated inside and out, wood floors, 2 full bathrooms, simply a beautiful classic bungalow.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12821 Thistlebrook Ln
12821 Thistlebrook Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1741 sqft
New to the market and just in time for summer is this cottage style 3BR/2.5BA, 2-sty home in Stonegate Farms. Enjoy the views of the community common area and green space from your rocking chair front porch.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
13733 Hastings Farm Road
13733 Hastings Farm Road, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1634 sqft
CUTE 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with 2-car garage, open floor plan, covered front porch, gas log fireplace and back patio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Barkley
1 Unit Available
6600 Barkley Farm Road
6600 Barkley Farm Road, Huntersville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2663 sqft
6600 Barkley Farm Road Available 07/01/20 Big 5br/2.5bth 2-Story Traditional in (Barkley) Huntersville w/Fenced Yard - Big 2-Story Stone-Front Traditional in Barkley Subdivision in Huntersville. 5 Bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coulwood West
1 Unit Available
10404 Hyndman Court
10404 Hyndman Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,449
1423 sqft
Beautiful Charlotte Cul De Sac Home Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8019 Rolling Meadows Lane
8019 Rolling Meadows Lane, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1526 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dixie - Berryhill
1 Unit Available
Bloomfield Estates
3714 Walkers Cove Trail, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$999
(RLNE5770553)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coulwood West
1 Unit Available
350 Waycross Drive
350 Waycross Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1884 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,884 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tanners Creek
1 Unit Available
7324 April Mist Trail
7324 April Mist Trail, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Spacious Two Story Home in Huntersville - Two story home in Tanners Creek. Features 3BR/2.5BA, dining room, kitchen that opens up to the living room. Kitchen has a pantry and all appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bethesda Oaks
1 Unit Available
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive
2467 Bethesda Oaks Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2503 sqft
4BR Home In Bethesda Oaks - This home has a beautiful front entrance with columns in the foyer separating the formal living room and formal dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
221 Rhyne Station Rd
221 Rhyne Station Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
976 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch is waiting for you!! This home sits on a shady .25 acre lot on a quiet street. Features include a vaulted ceiling in the living room with ceiling fan and a kitchen equipped with breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
9119 Spyglass Place
9119 Spyglass Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
951 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath condo featuring brand new HVAC system and Deck. Entrance is located on 3rd floor featuring carpet through out with LVT in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Pets are conditional with non refundable deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
105 Faires Avenue
105 Faires Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
868 sqft
Charming updated 2 bedroom cottage, Walk to downtown BELMONT for shopping and assortment of restaurants for fine dining! Open kitchen and dining area, fresh paint, new floors throughout, big back yard, 2 car covered carport, screened in back porch.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Pawtuckett
1 Unit Available
7946 Lobilia Lane
7946 Lobilia Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1060 sqft
Great 3 bedroom / 2 bath home with rocking chair front porch & rear patio in the Pawtuckett community of Charlotte.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4520 Brent Wood Drive
4520 Brent Wood Drive, Belmont, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2639 sqft
Freshly painted and updated home in the beautiful Belle Meade neighborhood of Belmont, NC. Home is located just before a quiet culdesac off the main drive, 4BR+Bonus. Large yard with a side load garage and large rear deck.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
9109 Spyglass Place
9109 Spyglass Place, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1302 sqft
This cozy cottage style townhome is comprised of 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. The kitchen incorporates the perfect balance with dark stained cabinetry and white countertops. The upstairs spacious master bedroom connects to a novelty bathroom.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
212 West Woodrow Avenue
212 West Woodrow Avenue, Belmont, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1471 sqft
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Cute 4 BR, 2 BA Bungalow minutes from Downtown Belmont. New flooring. You will love the spacious 4th BR with private BA.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1212 Catawba Run Road
1212 Catawba Run Road, Lowell, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2790 sqft
A delightful 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath traditional home! Awesome location between Charlotte and Gastonia! The floorplan includes a formal living room and dining room with upgraded lighting. The huge family room is open to the spacious kitchen.

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Tanners Creek
1 Unit Available
7267 April Mist Trail
7267 April Mist Trail, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Beautiful townhome in a great Huntersville location! This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1400 sq. ft. and a large back yard! This home features stylish tile that looks like hardwood floors throughout the main level.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
13019 West Douglas Park Drive
13019 W Douglas Park Dr, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1344 sqft
Short Term Fully Furnished home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in sought after Douglas Park community. Spacious kitchen and Dining Area. Hardwood floors on main and 2nd level. Large living room with fireplace. Good size bedrooms.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
812 Brook St
812 Brook Street, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Charming Bungalow in Belmont - Property Id: 253372 DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY to live in a Beautiful Mill House in the heart of Belmont. This home is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mount Holly, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mount Holly renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

