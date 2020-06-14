Apartment List
84 Apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mount Holly renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
103 Ferstl Avenue
103 Ferstl Avenue, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
546 sqft
Bright and freshly painted 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Open living room features hardwood floors. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with vinyl floors and views into the living room and dining area with back door to yard area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
107 Ferstl Avenue
107 Ferstl Avenue, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
546 sqft
Bright and freshly painted 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Open living room features hardwood floors. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space with vinyl floors and views into the living room and dining area with back door to yard area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
318 Highland Street
318 Highland Street, Mount Holly, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
965 sqft
The Townhomes at Highland-Glen located in Mount Holly - Fully Renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, washer/dryer hookups, kitchen with refrigerator and stove. New windows, new kitchen, new bathrooms, flooring and appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
216 Brookstone Drive
216 Brookstone Drive, Mount Holly, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
Move In Ready - You won't believe this beautiful home in Mount Holly. Located in the Runnymeade subdivision, this home has so many great features.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Holly

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1640 Perfection Ave
1640 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in Belmont - Available in MARCH! This Belmont bungalow is beautifully updated in a fantastic location! On a large lot, Updated inside and out, wood floors, 2 full bathrooms, simply a beautiful classic bungalow.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
111 Green Acres Road
111 Green Acres Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1239 sqft
Available soon is this charming 3-bedroom/2-bath home on a large lot in Mt. Holly. This home has beautiful new hardwood floors and many other upgrades throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Holly

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
502 Village Park Drive
502 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1246 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Town Home - Minutes to Downtown Belmont! - Welcome Home! This beautiful town home is just minutes to Downtown Belmont! You can't find a better location than this! Large spacious living room/dining area with hardwood floors,

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pawtuckett
1 Unit Available
6213 Eagle Peak Drive
6213 Eagle Peak Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the White Oak Park subdivision. Equipped with hardwood, vinyl, and tile flooring, this home also offers lots of kitchen cabinet space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Coulwood West
1 Unit Available
10107 Northwoods Forest Drive
10107 Northwoods Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1387 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Northwoods Available for Immediate Rent! - Stunning wide plank hardwood floors greet you as you enter this property and continue through the kitchen. Updated fixtures throughout, elegant and updated bathrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Mountain Island
1 Unit Available
4724 Keeneland Lane
4724 Keeneland Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2256 sqft
Magnificent & Spacious this 2 story home is loaded with all cozy & comfort amenities.Living room with wood floorings,cozy fireplace, and not to forget the beautiful exterior nature view.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Oakdale North
1 Unit Available
6327 Woodland Circle
6327 Woodland Circle, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1720 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS FULLY RENOVATED BRICK RANCH ON OVER 1.

1 of 13

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Tanners Creek
1 Unit Available
7267 April Mist Trail
7267 April Mist Trail, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Beautiful townhome in a great Huntersville location! This spacious home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1400 sq. ft. and a large back yard! This home features stylish tile that looks like hardwood floors throughout the main level.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
13019 West Douglas Park Drive
13019 W Douglas Park Dr, Huntersville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1344 sqft
Short Term Fully Furnished home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in sought after Douglas Park community. Spacious kitchen and Dining Area. Hardwood floors on main and 2nd level. Large living room with fireplace. Good size bedrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
330 Todd Street
330 Todd Street, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
624 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home is locate in Belmont and is close to I-85 and shopping and dining. Available for a December 18, 2019 move-in.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Holly
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Wedgewood
5 Units Available
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,164
1113 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments between I-77 and I-485, across street from Northlake Mall. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and extra storage. Amenities include pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Yorkmount
22 Units Available
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,305
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1172 sqft
Sycamore at Tyvola is a unique luxury apartment community that offers the comforts and conveniences of urban living, with a full range of superior lifestyle amenities and world-class management services.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Westerly Hills
19 Units Available
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,106
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1158 sqft
Upbeat, urban community with outstanding amenities including a rooftop sky lounge, saltwater pool, 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio. Expansive windows, designer kitchens and incredible city views.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Eagle Lake
26 Units Available
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,216
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1205 sqft
Gorgeous, upgraded apartments near the Charlotte Coliseum district with easy access to high tech companies and nightlife. Modern kitchens, attractive floor plans and open-concept living rooms with premium finishes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
$
Eagle Lake
22 Units Available
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1294 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Cottonwood Reserve is a pet-friendly community featuring brand-new, modern apartments with open floor plans, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Wedgewood
20 Units Available
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1337 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Wedgewood
24 Units Available
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The District Premier Apartment Homes, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Olde Whitehall
27 Units Available
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, and a cable and internet package. Dogs and cats welcome. Proximity to I-485 convenient for commuters. Charlotte Premium Outlets and Renaissance Park Golf Course both a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
24 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Huntersville
22 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
City Guide for Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly, North Carolina was named in 1875 after the Mount Holly Cotton Mill, one of the town's major employers. Today, the area boasts 10 major textile firms, including American and Efird, the second-largest thread manufacturer in the world.

Mount Holly may not be Mayberry, but it comes so amazingly close to that iconic TV village that it's easy -- and wickedly tempting -- to confuse the two. Standing in the middle of Main Street, you might expect to see Sheriff Andy turning around the corner, but you'll soon discover that Mount Holly is a vibrant city that revels in its small town-ness, while scoffing at the idea of being a backwater. With a population of 13,656 (2012 Census estimates), the area is home to 19 manufacturing firms, including 10 major textile companies. In its own way, Mount Holly is a 21st-century version of small town America, bustling with industry, but brimming with charm and goodwill. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mount Holly, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mount Holly renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

