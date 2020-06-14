84 Apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NC with hardwood floors
Mount Holly, North Carolina was named in 1875 after the Mount Holly Cotton Mill, one of the town's major employers. Today, the area boasts 10 major textile firms, including American and Efird, the second-largest thread manufacturer in the world.
Mount Holly may not be Mayberry, but it comes so amazingly close to that iconic TV village that it's easy -- and wickedly tempting -- to confuse the two. Standing in the middle of Main Street, you might expect to see Sheriff Andy turning around the corner, but you'll soon discover that Mount Holly is a vibrant city that revels in its small town-ness, while scoffing at the idea of being a backwater. With a population of 13,656 (2012 Census estimates), the area is home to 19 manufacturing firms, including 10 major textile companies. In its own way, Mount Holly is a 21st-century version of small town America, bustling with industry, but brimming with charm and goodwill. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mount Holly renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.