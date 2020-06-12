/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM
81 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mount Holly, NC
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
8 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
318 Highland Street
318 Highland Street, Mount Holly, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
965 sqft
The Townhomes at Highland-Glen located in Mount Holly - Fully Renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, washer/dryer hookups, kitchen with refrigerator and stove. New windows, new kitchen, new bathrooms, flooring and appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Holly
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1640 Perfection Ave
1640 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in Belmont - Available in MARCH! This Belmont bungalow is beautifully updated in a fantastic location! On a large lot, Updated inside and out, wood floors, 2 full bathrooms, simply a beautiful classic bungalow.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Holly
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
Mountain Island
8 Units Available
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1085 sqft
NOW OPEN! Lease your new apartment today! Preserve at Mountain Island Lake Apartment Homes is a uniquely designed, inclusive community in Charlotte, NC.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
502 Village Park Drive
502 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1246 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Town Home - Minutes to Downtown Belmont! - Welcome Home! This beautiful town home is just minutes to Downtown Belmont! You can't find a better location than this! Large spacious living room/dining area with hardwood floors,
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain Island
1 Unit Available
4768 Stoney Branch Drive
4768 Stoney Branch Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1170 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Secrest Ave.
104 Secrest Avenue Ext, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
700 sqft
Minutes from downtown Belmont - 2 bedroom 1 bath all-electric. Quiet, private, and peaceful street. Minutes from downtown Belmont to the shops and restaurants. Covered carport.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2813 Lowell Road Unit X
2813 Lowell Road, Lowell, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
625 sqft
Move In Ready - Cute 2 bed 1 bath house in Lowell. Just updated with new flooring and paint. Water included in the rent price. Convenient to I-85, shopping and restaurants.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
9119 Spyglass Place
9119 Spyglass Place, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
951 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath condo featuring brand new HVAC system and Deck. Entrance is located on 3rd floor featuring carpet through out with LVT in Kitchen and Bathrooms. Pets are conditional with non refundable deposit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
105 Faires Avenue
105 Faires Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
868 sqft
Charming updated 2 bedroom cottage, Walk to downtown BELMONT for shopping and assortment of restaurants for fine dining! Open kitchen and dining area, fresh paint, new floors throughout, big back yard, 2 car covered carport, screened in back porch.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
812 Brook St
812 Brook Street, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Charming Bungalow in Belmont - Property Id: 253372 DO NOT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY to live in a Beautiful Mill House in the heart of Belmont. This home is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath.
1 of 9
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
330 Todd Street
330 Todd Street, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
624 sqft
This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home is locate in Belmont and is close to I-85 and shopping and dining. Available for a December 18, 2019 move-in.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Holly
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
37 Units Available
Cortland Huntersville
11418 Elmira Avenue, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1181 sqft
Located minutes north of Charlotte's Northlake area, our community connects you to Charlotte living - just outside the bustle of the city.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
West Sugar Creek
23 Units Available
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1082 sqft
The Oaks Apartments in Charlotte, NC are just off of Highway 24 for a fast commute. Granite countertops, balconies, new flooring and updated bathrooms make these apartments a great choice for modern living.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Downtown Huntersville
26 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1184 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
14 Units Available
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr, Cornelius, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1153 sqft
Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, patio or balcony, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Great location in walking distance from the shops Kenton Place and Birkdale Village.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Yorkmount
22 Units Available
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1172 sqft
Sycamore at Tyvola is a unique luxury apartment community that offers the comforts and conveniences of urban living, with a full range of superior lifestyle amenities and world-class management services.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Eagle Lake
27 Units Available
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1205 sqft
Gorgeous, upgraded apartments near the Charlotte Coliseum district with easy access to high tech companies and nightlife. Modern kitchens, attractive floor plans and open-concept living rooms with premium finishes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Eagle Lake
29 Units Available
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1149 sqft
City Park View Apartments offer upgraded units near downtown Charlotte, with a community pool and hiking trail access. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, stainless sinks and patios make this a luxurious, relaxing complex to call home.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Wedgewood
12 Units Available
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1108 sqft
Luxury apartments feature energy-efficient construction, tech center, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Spacious apartments offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, alarm systems and garages. Easy access to restaurants, schools and shopping. Near I-485 and I-77.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Eagle Lake
28 Units Available
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1185 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-77, Queens University of Charlotte and Carolinas Medical Center. Luxury units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour maintenance, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
$
Eagle Lake
21 Units Available
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1125 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Cottonwood Reserve is a pet-friendly community featuring brand-new, modern apartments with open floor plans, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Olde Whitehall
29 Units Available
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1211 sqft
Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, and a cable and internet package. Dogs and cats welcome. Proximity to I-485 convenient for commuters. Charlotte Premium Outlets and Renaissance Park Golf Course both a short drive away.
Similar Pages
Mount Holly 1 BedroomsMount Holly 2 BedroomsMount Holly 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Holly 3 BedroomsMount Holly Accessible Apartments
Mount Holly Apartments with BalconyMount Holly Apartments with GarageMount Holly Apartments with GymMount Holly Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMount Holly Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC