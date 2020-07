Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Town Home end unit. Hardwood on entire first floor. Open floor plan gives you natural light in the living room and Dining area. Upgraded Kitchen with tile backsplash, Gas Stove, granite countertops and SS appliances. Open wrought-iron railing to the second floor leads to all bedrooms. Spacious secondary bedrooms with laundry area, Master bathroom with Shower and Tub.