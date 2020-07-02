217 Begen St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious open floor plan! Dual walk-in closets! Garden tub! Granite countertops! Garage! - 3BR, 2.5BA two-story house with a two-car garage. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, pantry & stainless steel appliances. Appliances include a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Separate dining room. Hardwood floors on first floor. Large open living room. Laundry room with WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! Master bedroom has double walk-in closets. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower & double sinks. Central A/C and heat (gas). SORRY, NO PETS.



Directions: I-40W. Take exit 284 to Airport Blvd. Keep left at the fork, then turn left onto Airport Blvd. Turn right onto Perimeter Park Drive. Turn right onto Chapel Hill Rd. Turn left onto McCrimmon Parkway. Make a U-turn at Town Hall Dr. Turn right onto Concordia Woods Dr. Turn left onto Begen St.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1916278)