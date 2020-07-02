All apartments in Morrisville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

217 Begen St

217 Begen Street · (919) 230-2619
Location

217 Begen Street, Morrisville, NC 27560

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 217 Begen St · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2678 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious open floor plan! Dual walk-in closets! Garden tub! Granite countertops! Garage! - 3BR, 2.5BA two-story house with a two-car garage. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar, pantry & stainless steel appliances. Appliances include a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Separate dining room. Hardwood floors on first floor. Large open living room. Laundry room with WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! Master bedroom has double walk-in closets. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower & double sinks. Central A/C and heat (gas). SORRY, NO PETS.

Directions: I-40W. Take exit 284 to Airport Blvd. Keep left at the fork, then turn left onto Airport Blvd. Turn right onto Perimeter Park Drive. Turn right onto Chapel Hill Rd. Turn left onto McCrimmon Parkway. Make a U-turn at Town Hall Dr. Turn right onto Concordia Woods Dr. Turn left onto Begen St.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1916278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Begen St have any available units?
217 Begen St has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Begen St have?
Some of 217 Begen St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Begen St currently offering any rent specials?
217 Begen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Begen St pet-friendly?
No, 217 Begen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrisville.
Does 217 Begen St offer parking?
Yes, 217 Begen St offers parking.
Does 217 Begen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 Begen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Begen St have a pool?
No, 217 Begen St does not have a pool.
Does 217 Begen St have accessible units?
No, 217 Begen St does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Begen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Begen St has units with dishwashers.
