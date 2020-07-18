All apartments in Morrisville
Home
/
Morrisville, NC
/
1112 Kudrow Ln
1112 Kudrow Ln

1112 Kudrow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Kudrow Lane, Morrisville, NC 27560

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This completely renovated first floor end unit luxury condo overlooks the Prestonwood Golf Course and is available for immediate occupancy; who could want for more? The only thing more impressive than the million dollar views is the fact that this home has recently undergone a meticilous and beautiful renovation throughout! Step inside through the covered porch and you're greeted by gorgeous dark luxury plank vinyl floors throughout; not a stitch of carpeting to be found! The tall ceilings are accentuated by updated light grey walls and loads of natural light. A spacious family room (with provisions for a flat panel TV) leads to an amazing kitchen boasting new cabinetry with soft close drawers and doors, exotic granite counters, a subway tile backsplash, updated lighting and sleek stainless steel appliances (including a French door refrigerator). An adjacent dining area is perfectly proportioned and leads out to a private, enclosed porch with beautiful golf course views. The owner's bedroom is quite large and includes a walk-in closet with custom shelving as well as direct access to a bathroom with an elevated vanity topped by a thick granite counter and under-mount sink. Don't miss bedroom #2, with a French door entry it could also be utilized as a study or home office.

PROPERTY FEATURES

Availability: Available for immediate occupancy
Condition: Absolutely immaculate throughout
Renovated: Renovated interior with all new paint, flooring, kitchen, bathroom, lighting and more
Outdoor Living: Enjoy gorgeous views of the golf course from your private, enclosed patio
Pets: Sorry, no pets allowed
Lease Term: 12 month minimum lease term
Assigned Parking: Reserved parking means you'll always be close to your door when you arrive home after a long day
Rent Includes: Your rent includes a new washer, dryer and refrigerator as well as all lawn and landscaping maintenance
Location: Minutes from RTP, the Morrisville Community Park, Indian Creek Greenway, RDU, historic Downtown Cary and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Kudrow Ln have any available units?
1112 Kudrow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morrisville, NC.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Kudrow Ln have?
Some of 1112 Kudrow Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Kudrow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Kudrow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Kudrow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Kudrow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Kudrow Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Kudrow Ln offers parking.
Does 1112 Kudrow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 Kudrow Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Kudrow Ln have a pool?
No, 1112 Kudrow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Kudrow Ln have accessible units?
No, 1112 Kudrow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Kudrow Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Kudrow Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
