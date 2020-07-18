1112 Kudrow Ln

Amenities
This completely renovated first floor end unit luxury condo overlooks the Prestonwood Golf Course and is available for immediate occupancy; who could want for more? The only thing more impressive than the million dollar views is the fact that this home has recently undergone a meticilous and beautiful renovation throughout! Step inside through the covered porch and you're greeted by gorgeous dark luxury plank vinyl floors throughout; not a stitch of carpeting to be found! The tall ceilings are accentuated by updated light grey walls and loads of natural light. A spacious family room (with provisions for a flat panel TV) leads to an amazing kitchen boasting new cabinetry with soft close drawers and doors, exotic granite counters, a subway tile backsplash, updated lighting and sleek stainless steel appliances (including a French door refrigerator). An adjacent dining area is perfectly proportioned and leads out to a private, enclosed porch with beautiful golf course views. The owner's bedroom is quite large and includes a walk-in closet with custom shelving as well as direct access to a bathroom with an elevated vanity topped by a thick granite counter and under-mount sink. Don't miss bedroom #2, with a French door entry it could also be utilized as a study or home office.
PROPERTY FEATURES
Availability: Available for immediate occupancy
Condition: Absolutely immaculate throughout
Renovated: Renovated interior with all new paint, flooring, kitchen, bathroom, lighting and more
Outdoor Living: Enjoy gorgeous views of the golf course from your private, enclosed patio
Pets: Sorry, no pets allowed
Lease Term: 12 month minimum lease term
Assigned Parking: Reserved parking means you'll always be close to your door when you arrive home after a long day
Rent Includes: Your rent includes a new washer, dryer and refrigerator as well as all lawn and landscaping maintenance
Location: Minutes from RTP, the Morrisville Community Park, Indian Creek Greenway, RDU, historic Downtown Cary and so much more!