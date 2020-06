Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool garage

Available June 15th! Beautiful End Unit Town-home Located in the Desirable Providence Place Subdivision. Kitchen hosts open concept with Center Island, Granite Counter tops, SS Appliances and direct access to your Private Fenced Courtyard. Other features include ~ New Carpet, Hardwoods on Main, Gas Fireplace, Blinds and One Car Garage w/ Opener. Amenities Include ~ Pool, Playground, Clubhouse and Walking & Biking Trails. Convenient to I540, I40, RTP and RDU airport.