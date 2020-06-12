/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Morehead City, NC
4513 Country Club Rd Unit C103
4513 Country Club Road, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
921 sqft
Condo For Rent! - 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor level. Community Pool! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5781057)
1508 Bay Street
1508 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
804 sqft
Charming Two Bedroom Home - Charming two bedroom home in the heart of the historic downtown of the Town of Morehead City (located in Carteret County). The home is one block away from the beautiful water view.
1208 Avery Street
1208 Avery Street, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
684 sqft
BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF FULL WATERFRONT IN BACKYARD in Historic Downtown Morehead City! Cute 2 bdrm/1 ba -- walk to water, shops downtown Morehead City - Cute, updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath downtown Morehead City home on a nice big lot backing up to
1000 Fisher Street
1000 Fisher Street, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
952 sqft
Spacious, charming 2 bath corner lot home for rent on tree-lined street 2 blks to water and shops - Very large and spacious bungalow with 7 rooms. Covered porch home on a charming, tree-lined street convenient to everything.
402 Penny Lane
402 Penny Lane, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1296 sqft
1st floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. No pets allowed.
3309 Bridges Street
3309 Bridges Street, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
836 sqft
MOVE-IN-READY, clean, freshly painted and spacious first-floor unit conveniently located in Morehead City off Bridges Ext. The unit features two bedrooms, one full bathroom, a spacious living room, and an eat-in dining area in the kitchen.
175 Old Murdoch Road
175 Old Murdock Road, Morehead City, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1174 sqft
Results within 5 miles of Morehead City
225 Howard Boulevard
225 Howard Boulevard, Newport, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Nice 2-Bedroom, 1-Bath apartment completely furnished. Just bring your toothbrush. WATER, ELECTRIC, HEAT AND AIR, INTERNET, & LAWN MAINTENANCE included. Conveniently located in Newport across from Town Park, Library and Town Hall.
2411 Front Street
2411 Front Street, Beaufort, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Don't miss this opportunity to spend the winter and spring in this cozy 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome in Beaufort Landing. Water views of Taylor's Creek. Includes monthly housekeeping. Community pool and docks.
Results within 10 miles of Morehead City
211 John Court
211 John Court, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse on a quiet cul-de-sac. The living space has great vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan and a gas fireplace. Home has new vinyl plank flooring throughout.
Downtown Havelock
7 Donnell Avenue
7 Donnell Avenue, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$690
1150 sqft
Available 8/8/2020Nice townhouse, features a spacious living room, large eat in kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry room and private backyard.
144 Witten Circle
144 Witten Circle, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$715
850 sqft
Available 08/25/2020Nice Triplex in great location. Living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Close to MCAS Cherry Point, shopping and beaches. Pets are negotiable.
106 - C Witten Circle
106 Witten Cir, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
798 sqft
106 - C Witten Cir - TWO BEDROOM ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT WITH FIREPLACE AND PRIVACY FENCE SURROUNDING BACK YARD PATIO IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN VIEWING THIS PROPERTY PLEASE FEEL FREE TO STOP BY OUR OFFICE LOCATED AT 509 US HWY 70 WEST IN HAVELOCK NC
119 Jerrett Lane
119 Jerrett Lane, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex home in a very desirable location in the Brookstone subdivision. Kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.